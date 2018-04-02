Kamloops police draw guns during arrest

Kamloops police arrest a possible armed man in the downtown

Police were seen with their weapons drawn while attempting an arrest in downtown Kamloops on Monday.

RCMP were alerted to a man walking in the downtown just before 2 p.m. with what was possibly a handgun in his jacket pocket.

According to Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, police were able to capture video surveillance of an area and confirmed the man’s identity as a well known person to RCMP.

“Extensive patrols were made for the man and he was eventually located walking on 4th Avenue and Battle Street just before 3 p.m.” stated Preto.

The man was taken into custody without incident and the investigation is continuing.

However a handgun was not found on the man and police are currently looking for it.

