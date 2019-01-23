Two men with gunshot wounds discovered at Kamloops hotels

Two men in two separate areas of Kamloops are recovering from gunshot wounds

RCMP are investigating after two men were shot and discovered in two different locations in Kamloops.

Police arrived at the Super 8 Hotel in Valleyview about 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, for reports of a man lying on the ground.

The man was transported to hospital with what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

Then about two hours later police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Rogers Way for another man who appeared to have been shot. He was also transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Police discover no shots fired in Kamloops

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the situation is very dynamic at this time.

“It is unknown if these two incidents are related,” she stated in a release. “No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.” Some roads are closed near these crime scenes.

READ MORE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.