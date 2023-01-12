Kamloops-Prince George bus route has been taken over by Ebus

Company has taken over operation of the route from previous licence holder Adventure Charters

Ebus will be taking over the route through 100 ile House to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)

Inter-city bus services between Prince George and Kamloops have been taken over by Ebus as of Jan. 4, 2023.

In 2019, Williams Lake-based Adventure Charters expanded its charter bus services to offer inter-city bus connections between the two cities, and also offered a service from Prince George to Vancouver. The move came after Greyhound Canada closed all of its Western Canada routes in October 2018, leaving travellers along the north-south Highway 97/Highway 1 corridor without service.

However, on Dec. 21, 2022 Adventure Charters announced that it would no longer be continuing inter-city services, and that Ebus was taking over the Kamloops-Prince George route. The route between Prince George and Vancouver has been discontinued.

Ebus, a company that originated in Alberta in 2011 and is a sister company to Red Arrow, offers bus services across western Canada. It expanded into B.C. in 2018, and in spring 2019 announced that it had applied for a licence to operate between Kamloops and Prince George, which would have put it head-to-head against Adventure Charters.

The route from Prince George to Kamloops will connect with existing Ebus routes, which include services to Vancouver and communities throughout the Okanagan and between Kamloops and Edmonton.

Buses will run from Kamloops to Prince George on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from Prince George to Kamloops on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Connections can be made in Kamloops for Edmonton, Kelowna, or Vancouver. Customers who already had tickets from Adventure Charters can still use those tickets with Ebus instead as the transition takes place.

The Kamloops-Prince George run makes scheduled stops in 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, and Quesnel. If there are advance reservations, the bus will also drop-off/pick-up in Savona, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lac La Hache, and Hixon.

For more detailed schedule and route information, go to www.myebus.ca.

With files from Barbara Roden



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KamloopsTransportationWilliams Lake