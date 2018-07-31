Kamloops search and rescue and RCMP on scene at the Valleyview boat launch on Monday, July 30. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 10:34 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are now considering their search for a missing jet ski operator a recovery mission as the police dive team begins the second full day of its patrol of the South Thompson River in Valleyview and Dallas.

On Monday, the dive team used sonar to search a 300-by-700-metre area where the watercraft operator was struck by another jet ski.

On Tuesday, police expanded the search, advising the public that the river is closed to boating traffic between Lafarge Bridge and the Valleyview boat launch until later in the day.

Police believe it’s unlikely the boater, who is described as a male in his 30s, will be found alive as he has been missing since the crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Related: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

The two jet skis were travelling in the same direction when one driver made a U-turn and hit the other boat.

Both men went underwater near Holman Road, which is west of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

The driver who made the U-turn resurfaced without seeing where the other man had gone.

Kamloops Mounties responded to the call at the boat launch in Valleyview and conducted a search, to no avail. They also interviewed the male driver of the other watercraft involved in the collision, along with witnesses to the accident.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the dive team found no sign of the man on Monday and reported that the current in the river was very strong below the surface.

An RCMP boat and helicopter were also committed to the search on Tuesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul
Next story
Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Get tickets for the World Junior Showcase in Kamloops

Several sets of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

Most Read