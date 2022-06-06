Kamloops RCMP searching for alleged quick outfit change armed robber

Suspect wearing the clothing found by police dog service unit on June 6, 2022 (Kamloops RCMP)Suspect wearing the clothing found by police dog service unit on June 6, 2022 (Kamloops RCMP)
Neon green hat found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)Neon green hat found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)
White sweater found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)White sweater found by police dog service unit (Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops RCMP is seeking information about an armed robbery in Sahali just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to a commercial building in the 1200-block of Summit Drive.

While RCMP was en route to the scene, the suspect allegedly changed clothes and fled on foot.

The Police Dog Service Unit was brought in and located a suspected firearm and clothes, including a green neon hat, camo jacket, white sweater, and black pants.

“The investigation is in its very early stages, but police are requesting anyone who saw a Caucasian man changing his clothes behind a business around the time of the robbery, or who has information related to this incident, including surveillance and dash cam footage, to please contact police right away,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Penticton man takes off in cab after allegedly robbing 2 Central Okanagan businesses

Armed robberyKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
BC Schizophrenia Society hopes to reach thousands touched by serious mental illness
Next story
B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton on June 3-4, but the highway has been reopened. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)
Highway 1 reopened to traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge

Kanaka Bar Indian Band sign, no date
Kanaka Bar Indian Band’s housing society to receive $471,000 in federal funds for community hub