Kamloops RCMP are searching for this suspect in relation to three stolen vehicles. (contributed)

Kamloops RCMP searching for suspect in string of vehicle thefts

Three vehicles were stolen from Notre Dame Drive on Oct. 15

Police in Kamloops are looking to identify a suspect in an investigation involving the theft of three vehicles.

RCMP were called to the 900 block of Notre Dame Drive just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, where three vehicles were reported stolen. The report states the vehicles were taken one at a time on Sunday afternoon.

“Security video in the area captured an image of a man police believe to be a suspect in the ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson. “We are releasing his picture to the public with the hope that someone will recognize him and call the detachment to help further the investigation.”

The suspect is a Caucasian male with a shaved head and trimmed beard. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering and white shoes.

The stolen vehicles are a blue 2021 Jeep Compass, a green 2021 Jeep Wrangler, and a silver 2019 Dodge Ram Sport Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck. The Dodge was located by officers around 2 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Anyone with information related to the investigation including possible sightings of the three vehicles or the suspect is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP and reference file 2023-37360

