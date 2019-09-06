Stop of Interest signs are located across the province, showcasing people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history. (B.C. government photo/Flickr)

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

When tourists explore Kamloops they’ll now see a new provincial sign outside what once was the local residential school.

The transportation ministry unveiled the latest Stop of Interest sign, along with the Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nation, on Friday.

READ MORE: Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

The signs, first launched in 1958, have been placed in 19 locations across the province since the government made a callout for nominations in 2016. The signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is no exception. Established in 1893 until it was closed in 1977, thousands of Secwepemc children between the ages of four and 15 were forcibly taken from their families and prohibited from practicing their language, culture and traditions and many faced abuse.

“This was a dark time in our province’s history,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a news release. “Although markers like these can be painful reminders of historical wrongs, they also provide an opportunity to recognize past mistakes and educate future generations.

“It is important that we acknowledge the existence of the Kamloops Indian Residential School and the tragic impact it has had, and continues to have, on the Secwepémc people.”

Chief Rosanna Casimir said the sign honours those still impacted by the residential schools, including survivors and their families.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath
Next story
It’s complicated: Zimbabweans see Robert Mugabe’s legacy as mixed

Just Posted

Ashcroft man who’s ‘not a car person’ wins Crime Stoppers Camaro raffle car

Martin Block purchased winning ticket at this year’s Graffiti Days event in Cache Creek

Significant progress made securing fish passage on the Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Public meetings planned to discuss future of Cache Creek pool

Cost of running 50-year-old facility means it might not open next summer

Highway 1 reopens to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit

Highway was completely closed due to fatal accident

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Vanderhoof athlete one in 100 chosen for the first RBC Training Ground national final

Speedskater Alison Desmarais is also the only northern B.C. athlete chosen for the event

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

Most Read