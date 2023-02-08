Kamloops woman pleads guilty to arson charges after 2021 fires

Fires were deliberately set in the Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune areas in May 2022

A blue pickup truck driven by a woman was captured on camera on April 8, 2022 following a suspicious fire near Westwold. (Photo credit: Surveillance image)

A 42-year-old Kamloops woman has pleaded guilty to several counts of arson charges related to a string of intentionally set fires in the Kamloops area last spring.

Angela Elise Cornish entered the guilty pleas on Jan. 26 in Kamloops provincial court before Judge Stella Frame.

Cornish was arrested on May 11, 2022 and charged with multiple counts of arson following a joint investigation between the BC RCMP and BC Wildfire Service into a series of fires that were set in the Lac Le Jeune and Monte Lake areas.

The charges originally sworn against Cornish were connected to four fires — one in Monte Lake on April 30 and three in Lac Le Jeune — between May 7 and May 11 of last year

On April 30, 2022, police said at the time, a resident in the Monte Lake area east of Kamloops encountered a suspicious vehicle on a forestry road while investigating smoke in the hills. The resident took note of the licence plate on the pickup truck and reported it to the RCMP.

Other residents then reported to police their own encounters with the vehicle, driven by a woman.

Crown counsel Evan Goulet requested a pre-sentence report to be completed within six weeks. Cornish’s counsel, Brad Smith, was in agreement with Goulet’s request.

The matter will be returning to court on March 9.

Monte Lake, about 45 kilometres east of Kamloops on Highway 97, saw many homes and structures destroyed by flames in the summer of 2021 when the White Rock Lake wildfire ripped through the community.



