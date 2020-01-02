Kelowna homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in Thompson-Okanagan

Most expesnive property in the region valued at $10.3 million

This house on Hobson Road in Kelowna was assessed at $10.3 million, making it the most expensive home in the city, according to BC Assessment. (Image: Google Maps)

The most expensive residential property in the Okanagan-Thompson region is located in Kelowna.

According to the Thompson Okanagan 2020 Property Assessment, a mansion at 4358 Hobson Road is valued at a whopping $10.3 million.

Ranking second on the list is a mansion at 12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country, valued at $10.2 million.

The third is a property in the city of West Kelowna at 1683 Pritchard Drive. That house is valued at $9.6 million.

READ MORE: B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

Other properties in the top 10 include:

4. 18250 Juniper Cove Road, Lake Country – $9.52 million

5. 1935 Jennens Road, West Kelowna – $8.57 million

6. 2523 Whitworth Road, West Kelowna – $8.53 million

7. 16080 Carrs Landing Road, Lake Country – $8.21 million

8. 4594 Fuller Road, Kelowna – $8.18 million

9. 7280 Highway 97 South, Peachland – $8.09 million

10. #10 180 Sheerwater Court, Kelowna – $8.04 million

In the next few days, owners of more than 280,000 properties throughout the Thompson-Okanagan will begin to receive their 2020 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2019.

“For the Okanagan region, the majority of home owners can expect to see stable values with slight changes from last year,” said Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall. “Commercial and industrial properties have shown increases, especially in the North Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s most expensive home assessed at $10.5 million

“Throughout the Thompson, the majority of homeowners can expect an increase in value compared to last year,” said Thompson area deputy assessor Tracy Shymko. “Comparing July 2018 and July 2019, home values have risen consistently for most of Kamloops and the Thompson with a few communities seeing increases slightly higher than others, especially in Clinton, Lillooet, Ashcroft and Lytton.”

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.