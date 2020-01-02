This house on Hobson Road in Kelowna was assessed at $10.3 million, making it the most expensive home in the city, according to BC Assessment. (Image: Google Maps)

Kelowna homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in Thompson-Okanagan

Most expesnive property in the region valued at $10.3 million

The most expensive residential property in the Okanagan-Thompson region is located in Kelowna.

According to the Thompson Okanagan 2020 Property Assessment, a mansion at 4358 Hobson Road is valued at a whopping $10.3 million.

Ranking second on the list is a mansion at 12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country, valued at $10.2 million.

The third is a property in the city of West Kelowna at 1683 Pritchard Drive. That house is valued at $9.6 million.

READ MORE: B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

Other properties in the top 10 include:

  • 4. 18250 Juniper Cove Road, Lake Country – $9.52 million
  • 5. 1935 Jennens Road, West Kelowna – $8.57 million
  • 6. 2523 Whitworth Road, West Kelowna – $8.53 million
  • 7. 16080 Carrs Landing Road, Lake Country – $8.21 million
  • 8. 4594 Fuller Road, Kelowna – $8.18 million
  • 9. 7280 Highway 97 South, Peachland – $8.09 million
  • 10. #10 180 Sheerwater Court, Kelowna – $8.04 million

In the next few days, owners of more than 280,000 properties throughout the Thompson-Okanagan will begin to receive their 2020 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2019.

“For the Okanagan region, the majority of home owners can expect to see stable values with slight changes from last year,” said Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall. “Commercial and industrial properties have shown increases, especially in the North Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s most expensive home assessed at $10.5 million

“Throughout the Thompson, the majority of homeowners can expect an increase in value compared to last year,” said Thompson area deputy assessor Tracy Shymko. “Comparing July 2018 and July 2019, home values have risen consistently for most of Kamloops and the Thompson with a few communities seeing increases slightly higher than others, especially in Clinton, Lillooet, Ashcroft and Lytton.”

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles
Next story
UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Just Posted

First 2020 baby for interior health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

First responders charity hockey game promises great night of fun

Event celebrates ties between first responders and communities, will raise funds for a great cause

Year in Review part 4: New Honour Ranch near Ashcroft will save lives

Plus more mosaics, a proposed bridge for Cache Creek, and frustration at Interior Health meeting

Give your real Christmas tree a second life as a bird habitat

Don’t send your tree to the landfill; leave it in your backyard for our feathered friends

New MP committed to serving all residents of far-flung riding

Brad Vis says a representative will be in Ashcroft/Cache Creek regularly to help constituents

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Kelowna homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in Thompson-Okanagan

Most expesnive property in the region valued at $10.3 million

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Most Read