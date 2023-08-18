Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna hospital on Code Orange alert due to evacuations

Evacuees from West Kelowna, Kelowna seniors homes sheltering at hospital

Kelowna General Hospital has been put on Code Orange alert due to the evacuation of seniors home in the Central Okanagan.

“I understand that the health authority has confirmed that it is at a Code Orange alert at this time, preparing for Code Orange,” said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma.

Ian Cunnings, senior director of response operations for Emergency Management ministry, added that at this time it is just preparatory.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna was evacuated late on the evening of Aug. 17. Despite not yet being on evacuation order, out of precaution, Interior Health moved 95 residents to KGH.

The Highland Seniors Centre on Snowsell Street in Kelowna was beginning to be evacuated around 1:30p.m. on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Seniors centre evacuated as Glenmore fire grows

Interior Health is reminding residents that despite the alert, the hospital is still fully operational.

KGH is currently a safe distance away from any wildfire activity.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of KelownaHospitalsOkanaganwildfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Ghost town’: thousands continue to flee Yellowknife as wildfires loom
Next story
‘Exponentially worse’: Homes ablaze in West Kelowna, after devastating night

Just Posted

Out of control wildfires are currently burning in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham)
WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

The Kookipi Creek wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for properties in the Fraser Valley and Thompson-Nicola Regional Districts, and an evacuation alert for the Village of Lytton. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer