Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires now considered under control

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control in West Kelowna

Residents of Lake Country and Kelowna might be able to rest easy after the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre announced today that the wildfires burning close to their homes are now considered under control.

On the evening of Thursday August 31, exactly two weeks after the McDougall Creek Wildfire spread across Okanagan Lake, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the Clarke Creek and Walroy Lake fires are being held and are under control.

Property owners and residents are reminded that some evacuation alerts in the area are still in place and have not been rescinded. For a map of evacuation alerts and orders visit cordemergency.ca/map.

However, across the lake near West Kelowna, the McDougall Creek wildfire is an estimated 13,712 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

Increased fire behaviour in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna, at Powers Creek drainage continues to be a concern for crews and suppression efforts are underway, along with three heavy equipment task force teams.

The 700-hectare growth of the wildfire took place towards the Power Creek drainage area over the last two days because of increased activity due to winds gusting up to 40 km/hr.

Those who live in the areas hardest hit by the McDougall Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order.

Over the last three days, BC Wildfire Services has extinguished all existing hot spots adjacent to properties along Westside Road. In the process, infrared scans were completed to ensure all hot spots were taken care of.

The wildfire caused damage to 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 other pieces of equipment are all being replaced. BC Hydro crews are working to repair infrastructure quickly and effectively.

In a regional update on Monday, Aug. 28, the total number of properties with significant damage to full structure loss in West Kelowna went up from 67 to 69. There are no additional reported changes to structures in Westbank First Nation.

READ MORE: ‘We’re going to get this fire’: West Kelowna fire chief

READ MORE: Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaLake Country

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Just Posted

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

The Kookipi Creek wildfire has currently destroyed 80 per cent of the Reo Rafting and Yoga Resort. (Reo Rafting and Yoga Resort)
Kookipi Creek fire rips through REO Rafting and Yoga Resort

Cache Creek flowing over the culvert at Quartz Road in May 2023. Restoring a crossing at Quartz Road is one of 25 projects identified in the village’s Flood Recovery Plan, but what that will look like — and the cost — has yet to be determined. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek looking at flood recovery costs of $5 to $7 million

Thieves broke the glass on the left hand outer door (at left) and the right hand inner door (at right) of the Cache Creek Dairy Queen on Aug. 3 and stole the Children’s Miracle Network donation box that was inside. (Photo credit: Doug Grinder)
Ashcroft RCMP files: Family heirloom teddy bear safely recovered