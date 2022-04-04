(File photo)

Kelowna man dies in car crash near Kamloops

The man in his 50s was pronouced dead at the hospital shortly after being rescued from the crash

A Kelowna man is dead following a crash on Highway 5 north.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 6 p.m. on April 3, in the 6000-block of the Yellowhead Highway.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, ejecting the driver, who was the sole occupant.

The driver, a Kelowna man in his 50s was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kamloops RCMP Traffic Services is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed, has dashcam footage, or information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10761.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP investigating reports of drone spying on children

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKamloopsKelowna

Previous story
Prince George RCMP investigating reports of drone spying on children
Next story
B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

Just Posted

A DriveBC image of the current conditions at the Coquihalla Summit. Heavy snow is expected to bring 25 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, April 5.
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

(B.C. Transportation)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen overnight from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Who would take life-saving tools’; New Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck, tools stolen

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft Emergency Department closed for the weekend of April 1