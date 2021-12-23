A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

Kelowna man found dead in trailer from possible carbon monoxide exposure

The 63-year-old man likely died from carbon monoxide exposure

A man was found dead in his trailer on Lougheed Rd. on Tuesday.

The man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, say Kelowna RCMP.

When conducting a wellness check on Dec. 21, RCMP found the 63-year-old man dead, with a propane stove still burning in his trailer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are now warning the public to be aware of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to install smoke and CO alarms in the home, avoid running vehicles, fueled engines, gas or charcoal grills indoors, and ensures vents for dryers, furnaces, stoves and fireplaces are clear of snow build up.

READ MORE: Why your travel essentials should include packing a carbon monoxide detector

READ MORE: 40 models of gas furnaces pose potential carbon monoxide risk, Technical Safety B.C. says

carbon monoxideCity of Kelowna

Previous story
COVID-19: Experts weigh in as B.C. prepares to address its rapid test lag
Next story
Ice jam threat prompts evacuation alert for northern B.C. community

Just Posted

Blue Wranglers: Bruce Amber, back left, Dam Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel. Arlen Park, right. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Clinton’s Blue Wranglers staging Last Call Cabaret on NYE

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

Rylan Roy with the jade boulder sign near the site where it was found beside Highway 1. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Missing sign recovered a year after daring theft of jade boulder from Cache Creek

An archway is all that remains of a property in Lytton following the fire on June 30 that destroyed 90 per cent of the town. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Year in Review: Fire destroys almost all of the town of Lytton