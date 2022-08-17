(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

The man escaped into the Kirschner Mountain area

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man following a hit and run.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Aug. 16), RCMP were investigating a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Road and Durnin Road when they witnessed a green hatchback hit a school bus with no passengers inside. The RCMP directed the driver of the hatchback to pull over, but instead the driver quickly fled the scene northbound. The bus driver was uninjured.

A while later, RCMP found the hatchback and attempted to surround the vehicle. A female passenger got out of the vehicle before the hatchback took off from police again. She and one of the police vehicles was hit by the escaping hatchback. The woman was arrested and released on scene.

Later on, the hatchback was found in the 200 block of Loseth Drive. Witnesses saw a man get out of the vehicle and run southeast into the Kirschner Mountain forest.

The RCMP along with their air and dog services looked for the man but weren’t able to find him.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section.

After impounding the hatchback, the RCMP found that the vehicle’s license plate didn’t match the car.

The investigating is still ongoing and the RCMP are asking for anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage to come forward by contacting the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

READ MORE: Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

READ MORE: Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Nohomin Creek wildfire will continue burning in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Lytton until it is naturally extinguished. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Nohomin Creek fire will be allowed to burn in Stein Valley Park

A second Ashcroft resident in severe medical distress living within half-a-block of the ambulance station has had to wait nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and has not survived. (Photo credit: Ashcroft <em>Journal</em> file photo)
No ambulance available for Ashcroft man who collapses from apparent heart attack

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

Police in Vernon are warning the public about a text-messaging scam currently circulating in the community Friday, April 22, 2022. (File image)
TELUS plans outage for some customers in the Interior, Fraser Valley