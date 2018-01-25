Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted Kent Hehr’s resignation from the federal cabinet pending an investigation into an allegation that the sport and disabilities minister made inappropriate sexual remarks while a provincial politician.

Trudeau, who characterizes the move as a leave of absence, says Hehr’s duties will be performed in the meantime by Science Minister Kirsty Duncan.

The allegation, which stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA a decade ago, were levelled on social media Wednesday night.

Kristin Raworth, a former employee at the Alberta legislature, says when she started her job, she was warned against being alone with Hehr but ended up in elevators with him because they worked in the same building.

She says he once called her “yummy” and would make similar remarks in subsequent encounters. Upon talking with other female staff, she realized others had similar experiences.

Her accusation follows other complaints about Hehr’s dismissive and insensitive conduct levelled last fall by the wife of a military veteran and a group of thalidomide survivors.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, earlier Thursday, Trudeau restated his unequivocal support for women who step forward with those kinds of allegations and said he’d be speaking later in the day with Hehr.

Raworth came forward after two young women told CTV about sexual misconduct by Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Patrick Brown while he was a Conservative MP.

Brown denied the allegations but nevertheless stepped down as leader of the party.

Hehr was elected as a Liberal MP for Calgary in 2015 and was appointed veterans affairs minister, but he was shuffled out of that position last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices
Next story
Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

Just Posted

‘Fund the Future’ campaign aims to end funding inequality at TRU

Thompson Rivers University has fallen behind in targeted per student funding.

Excellence in Gold Country program looking for more businesses to take part

The program has room for 50 businesses, but only 13 have signed up.

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

South Cariboo Minor Soccer hoping for another great season

The organization has seen participation explode in the the last four years.

Golden Country: Miners hit pay dirt at Hill’s Bar near Yale

Hill’s was the longest-worked bar on the lower Fraser, and the richest piece of real estate in B.C.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Most Read