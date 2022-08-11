BC Wildfire Service crews mopping up as a result of the Keremeos Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service- Facebook)

Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuation orders rescinded for Olalla

Village of Apex and portion of Green Mountain Road remain on evacuation

Residents of Ollala get to go back home.

One week after being evacuated Aug. 4, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded evacuation orders for the community of Olalla.

As of Thursday morning, Aug. 11, those properties will remain on evacuation alert for the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The fire is currently listed at 6,712 hectares in size.

Highway 3A remains closed but will be open to local traffic only. Checkpoints will remain in place for residents or property owners who need access to the Olalla area.

Also on Thursday, evacuation alerts were rescinded for areas near Olalla and the Village of Keremeos.

The village of Apex and a portion of Green Mountain Road remain on evacuation order.

Structural protection remains in place at Apex.

Conditions were favourable overnight, says BC Wildfire Service, who continued with hot-spotting and mop-ups into Thursday.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the area this afternoon and overnight, redeveloping tomorrow afternoon,” they wrote in an update.

“In the unstable airmass this afternoon, winds will be light however strong erratic and gusty winds should be expected near thunderstorms. Crews have therefore been instructed to be prepared for increased fire behavior and change in fire spread direction.”

Crews will remain active along Highway 3A to monitor spot fires and protect homes.

A total of 333 firefighters are currently assigned to work the blaze.

