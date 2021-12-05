(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

Kilted Scotsman completes 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk from B.C. to Newfoundland

The 32-year-old has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity

A kilt-wearing Scotsman and his dog have completed an 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk across Canada.

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, started their journey in Tofino, B.C., nine months ago, and they arrived at Cape Spear, N.L., Sunday afternoon.

Yellowlees, who is from Dunkeld and Birnam in Scotland, undertook the epic trek to raise money for a conservation group that wants to plant trees in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to revitalize the Caledonian Forest.

The 32-year-old Highlander — who has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity — wore a kilt every day of the trip, including through snowstorms in the Rockies and icy rain in Newfoundland.

Yellowlees says he chose to walk across Canada to draw attention to this country’s vast forests, which stand in stark contrast to the largely barren Highlands.

Having worn out four pairs of boots, Yellowlees says he’s physically exhausted, but he’s looking forward to spending the next two weeks relaxing in St. John’s.

READ MORE: Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Previous story
Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters
Next story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed overnight throughout the weekend

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in place for Hope, Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed