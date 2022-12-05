(TP Pallas/Facebook)

(TP Pallas/Facebook)

Lake Country RCMP investigating antifreeze dog poisonings

Dogs are now back home

A pair of dogs were poisoned with what appears to be antifreeze in Lake Country on Dec. 1.

RCMP received a report the following day from the dog’s owner in the 10,000-block of Beacon Hill Drive after finding the dogs sick and foaming at the mouth.

They then found a tray with hamburger and sausage in the backyard covered in liquid. After putting the tray in the freezer, the liquid never froze, causing the owner to think that it may be antifreeze.

Police were told that nobody in the neighbourhood seemed to have a major problem with the dogs, and that they were quiet and well behaved.

Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the dogs are back home and doing well.

“This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Lake Country Seniors Centre board president speaks out on ‘misinformation’ on programming

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
2,400 pills found in crowded home during Vernon drug bust
Next story
B.C. property assessments higher, but market has changed: assessor

Just Posted

Deb Arnott is one of 15 British Columbians who will be receiving the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and service to their communities. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Deb Arnott awarded BC’s Medal of Good Citizenship

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Highway 97 traffic stops lead to money seizures near Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Members of 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attended a vehicle fire just south of the community on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House reopened following vehicle fire

The former Immaculate Heart of Mary shrine property on Stage Road in Cache Creek contains 26 hotel-style bedrooms. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek submits Expression of Interest in former church site