The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

There will be no Remembrance Day ceremonies in Clinton this year, but the Ashcroft Legion is going ahead with its traditional breakfast, followed by a scaled-back ceremony at the nearby cenotaph.

Both communities, however, are holding poppy sales as usual, and the hope is that even if people cannot gather for a traditional service, they will still purchase a poppy and take time on Nov. 11 to remember.

“There won’t be a ceremony in Clinton this year,” says Lois Thompson, Clinton’s Poppy Fund chairperson. “Our cenotaph is in the Memorial Hall, which can only hold 50 people [because of COVID-19 protocols], and we usually get 200 people.”

She adds that the poppy campaign is taking place, and that trays of poppies are now out around town, along with wreaths in local businesses.

“That part hasn’t changed,” says Thompson. “It’s just that anything held indoors can’t take place.

“The trays will be in the usual places around Clinton, and we’ve been delivering them to 70 Mile, to the general store, the post office, the Sugar Shack, 70 Mile Hotel, and 70 Mile Restaurant.

“A lot of people will be wearing a poppy, and we hope they can stand outside their front doors for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, as a way to show honour to our fallen veterans.”

The annual poppy campaign is also underway in Ashcroft and Cache Creek through Nov. 10, says Ashcroft Legion president Darrin Curran.

“Trays are in the usual places, and volunteers selling poppies will be out in force respecting COVID-19 rules. They’ll all be wearing masks and gloves.” Curran says that instead of people reaching into the tray to select a poppy, volunteers will place a poppy on the table for people to pick up, in order to reduce hand-to-hand contact.

There is no charge for the poppies, which are by donation.

“We understand that it’s been a tough year for many people, but we appreciate any donations people can give to help our veterans,” says Curran.

The Ashcroft Legion will be holding its usual breakfast, served between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Usually the breakfast — which costs $7 per person — is buffet-style and people are seated downstairs, but this year breakfast will be served up by volunteers.

“That way lots of people aren’t touching the serving spoons, etc.,” says Curran. He adds that because the Legion can accommodate people both upstairs and downstairs, they’ll be opening both parts of the building for breakfast to allow for physical distancing.

Breakfast will be followed by a ceremony at the Ashcroft cenotaph, and Curran says that while it will be pretty much the same format as in past years, people will notice a few changes.

“There won’t be a parade around the block this year, and the placing of wreaths will take place before the ceremony starts, so people aren’t walking past each other and the honour guard to place them. For those who purchase a wreath, we will have it there beforehand and place it for them.

“The actual ceremony will be pretty much the same in terms of the program, and this year a local women’s choir will be singing a song as well. We’re trying to keep it as normal as possible.”

Because there will be no wreaths on the table by the entrance, there will be room for seating on both sides, to allow for the chairs to be spaced apart. Curran says that while they recognize the need to keep numbers lower than usual, they still want people to be there. “It’s a fine line.”

He says that anyone who attends the ceremony should wear a mask if they are able to, and observe physical distancing. However, he adds that the HUB Online Network will be livestreaming the event. “It means that some of our more vulnerable citizens won’t have to come out; they can watch it online.”

The Legion will be open after the cenotaph service as usual. However, due to the limitation on how many people can be in there at once, the executive is still discussing exactly what that will look like.

For updates about everything that is happening at the Ashcroft Legion, including special events, Friday night dinners, meat draws, and more, check their Facebook page at Legion Branch 113 Ashcroft.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read