Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reveals his party’s election platform during the Canadian federal election in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reveals his party’s election platform during the Canadian federal election in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberals highlight contrast with Conservatives on abortion, guns

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground

Justin Trudeau is aiming to distinguish the Liberals from Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with a promise to enshrine abortion services in the Canada Health Act.

He is also pledging tougher measures to ban an array of firearms.

The pledges come in a Liberal re-election platform with $78 billion in new spending, more than three times the direct new revenues promised over the next five years.

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground for world-class public transit, roads and 5G telecom networks.

He accuses the Liberals of sitting on billions of unspent infrastructure dollars.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Quebec, where his party is hoping to boost its seat count following a dismal showing in the last federal election.

READ MORE: Tories target Trudeau on economy as new StatCan figures show recent contraction

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
B.C. urged to conserve water as drought conditions persist through summer’s end
Next story
Back to school Q&A: Is it safe for unvaccinated students? What’s the harm of school closures?

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft shortly after it was reported on July 12. For the first time since then, there are no evacuation alerts associated with the fire. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
All evacuation alerts rescinded for Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake wildfires

Joseph Zabotel went missing fromm his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Public’s help wanted in locating missing man between Cache Creek and Lillooet

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department for third consecutive weekend

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’