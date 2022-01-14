New studies suggest constant light alcohol consumption puts you at risk for various cancers just as much as binge drinking. (Pixabay photo)

New studies suggest constant light alcohol consumption puts you at risk for various cancers just as much as binge drinking. (Pixabay photo)

Light alcohol consumption just as risky as binge drinking, BC Cancer study says

One out of seven new cancers were caused by light to moderate drinking in 2020

New research from BC Cancer experts shows that constant light-alcohol consumption can be just as hazardous for your health as binge drinking.

For many Canadians, the holidays can provide a time where people indulge in more alcoholic beverages than they usually would. When the new year comes, a common resolution is to cut back – and new studies suggest that challenge is worth it.

“They’re finding now that 100,000 new cancer cases worldwide last year were with people who were light to moderate drinkers,” said Sandra Gentleman, a registered dietitian at BC Cancer. “The evidence is suggesting that light drinkers have an increased risk of cancer now, too.”

In 2020, one-in-seven new cancers were caused by light to moderate alcohol consumption, ranging from liver cancers to various hormone-related ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help, Gentleman said, as many people started to drink more while spending more time at home.

READ MORE: CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

“A lot of people are isolated and they’re using alcohol for self-care to feel good. That might not have been their habits before the pandemic.”

Constant alcohol comsumption can take a toll on people more than they realize and comes with a lot common misconceptions. Many people use alcohol as a sleep aid when in reality, that’s not the case, impacting you sleeping cycle.

“Your ambitions go down and you start to eat and might overeat in the evening.”

There are many benefits to your overall health when you consume less alcohol, Gentleman said, including that “you’ll have more energy throughout the day and it’s definitely better for weight management.”

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerFood and Drinkresearch

Previous story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

Exton and Dodge Land Surveying Ltd.'s Doug Dodge, left, and Veronica Meister. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake surveyor comes out of retirement to help old hometown of Lytton rebuild

Properties destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire on June 30 are seen as a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the same fire rises in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

A temporary one-lane Atcow bridge measuring 260-feet-long is being installed on Highway 1 at Jackass Mountain. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Highway 1 through canyon scheduled to reopen mid-January

Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park was briefly closed on Jan. 12, 2022 due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 3 reopened between Hope and Manning Park after reports of high avalanche risk