Lighting up the night: Christmas ‘mega’ displays on the increase

While many British Columbians are coping with rising inflation and higher costs by toning down their Christmas displays (or not decorating at all), the number of people channeling Clark Griswold and going big with “mega” holiday displays is increasing, according to a new report from BC Hydro.

“Bright on a budget: Some British Columbians embracing holiday decorating minimalism, but mega lighting displays are on the rise” finds that cost pressures have led about 60 per cent of survey respondents to scale things back or not decorate. However, the number of those who like to go all-out with “mega” displays — which consist of more than 10 strings of lights and multiple blow-up and electronic plug-in decorations — is expected to increase by about 50 per cent compared with 2020.

“About 15 per cent of British Columbians said they put up outdoor holiday ‘mega’ displays each year,” says Kyle Donaldson, BC Hydro spokesperson. “Of those, 100 per cent said they will be doing another mega display this year, despite the cost concerns that many may have after a difficult financial year.”

The report highlighted some regional differences. While Lower Mainlanders are over three times as likely to have a “mega” lighting display, they are also the most likely to have cost concerns about decorating. Nearly half of those surveyed preferred multicoloured strings of lights, which were most popular in the Southern Interior, while strings of white lights were most popular in Northern B.C. Northerners are also the most likely to keep their lights up and running all year round.

One hundred per cent of those who had done mega displays in the past said they would be keeping up the tradition. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 18 per cent of respondents said they would not be decorating at all, citing factors such as the cost of decorations and/or electricity, or saying they simply did not feel like it this year.

While many British Columbians fall somewhere in the middle when it comes to holiday decorating, there is still some indication that they are keeping costs in mind, and perhaps doing a little less on the décor front this year, especially when it comes to outdoor decorating. Almost 10 per cent plan to decorate less outdoors than they have in previous years, and of those, about one-third said costs are holding them back.

Given that many respondents cited cost as a factor in their holiday decorating choices, a lot of people might not realize that some of their technology choices and habits may be contributing to higher costs. For example, about 30 per cent are using old incandescent light strings or a mix of old incandescent and LED lighting for outdoor decorating, with the number rising to about 40 per cent for indoor decorating. Incandescent lighting uses significantly more power and is more expensive to run.

Many are also using inflatables, and some are planning on adding at least one blow-up decoration to the mix this year, which can add to costs because they are typically run 24/7 and use a lot more power than a strand of LED bulbs. And then there are the 12 per cent who admit to keeping their lights up and running all year round.

BC Hydro recommends the following to keep holiday displays merry, bright, and affordable:

Switch to LEDs: Save about $40 over the holiday season by switching eight strands of incandescent lights to energy efficient LEDs. LED holiday lights also last 10 times longer and come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours.

Plug decorations into timers: Reduce electricity costs by only having lights on when needed.

Consider the cost of inflatables: These decorations are simple to install — no ladders or tools needed — which makes them an easy addition to a holiday display. The electricity used by these can vary from around 52 watts for a smaller one to around 85 watts for a 12-foot inflatable, and they are typically run 24 hours a day, which adds up to $50 each to British Columbians’ electricity costs over the holidays.

Use MyHydro: See how holiday decorating impacts electricity use by using the electricity tracking tools available on MyHydro, which can be accessed from a mobile device or at www.bchydro.com.

The colder, darker winter months are typically the time when hydro bills increase for many households. If you are having trouble paying your BC Hydro bill, reach out via phone to 1-800-BC-Hydro (1-800-226-9376) to set up an equal payment plan or discuss other flexible payment options or available grants.



