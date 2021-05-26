Lights, camera, action! New feature film shooting in Ashcroft

‘Death Pursuit’ will be filming in downtown Ashcroft between now and June 8

Ashcroft Library branch head Deanna Porter with some of the items available in the library’s book sale, which continues through June 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Filming in Ashcroft

The feature film Death Pursuit is now filming in Ashcroft on various days until June 8. On Friday, May 28 and Friday, June 4 the crew will be filming from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the Fields mall on Railway Avenue; the scene will feature fake police officers and gun replicas. On Saturday, June 5 there will be a foot chase scene filmed on Brink Lane from 9 to 11 p.m., and filming is slated to conclude on Tuesday, June 8.

Death Pursuit is about a thief who is on the run with an unexpected passenger. There will be high speed chases in vehicles and on foot, with replica gun action (air soft). Spectators are welcome to watch, but may be asked to move over so they are not in the background of shots.

All crew members arriving in Ashcroft have been tested for COVID-19 prior to arrival, and are either vaccinated or have tested negative. The filming will cause some minor traffic interruptions, but they will be limited to three to five minutes, and detours will be available.

Ashcroft Library sale

No, the Ashcroft Library isn’t for sale, but its sale of books, magazines, DVDs, and CDs is continuing, with a selection of children’s books and adult fiction now available.

Bring your own bag and fill it with books for the bargain price of only $5 ($3 per half-bag). Magazines are 10 for $2, DVDs are $1 each, and CDs are 50 cents each. Single books are available by donation.

Masks are mandatory, COVID-19 protocols are in place, and only two people can be in the sale room — which is open during regular branch hours — at a time. For more information, call (250) 453-9042 or email ashlib@tnrd.ca.

Ashcroft restaurant promotion

Anyone making a qualifying food purchase at one of the eight Ashcroft dining establishments has until May 31 to make their purchase and enter a draw to win one of two gift baskets provided by the Village of Ashcroft.

Keep your receipts dated anytime until May 31, then submit them at the village office by June 9 for a chance to win. For more information, and to see a list of the participating restaurants, visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page.

Be water wise

Ashcroft residents can pick up a free water-saving kit at the village office. Each kit contains a hose nozzle, shower head, bubble aerator, toilet tank bank, and a swivel aerator.

The village also has free water-saving garden kits available, which contain a rain gauge, a moisture meter for checking soil, planting information, and more.

New principal in Lytton

Gold Trail School District is pleased to announce that Vicky Raphael has accepted the position of Principal of Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School starting Aug. 1.

Raphael was born and raised in Lytton, graduated from Kumsheen Secondary School, and over the last 13 years has worked in the Vernon School District. Through her work she has demonstrated a commitment to Indigenous education, the relationship between family, community, and the school, and student success. She is looking forward to returning to her home community and joining the Gold Trail team.

Taking Care of Business

Community Futures has a number of webinars coming up for small business owners, starting with “Inter-generational Workplaces” (June 2). Join John Singleton to explore the benefits of having a diverse team, understanding each other, and learning how to utilize the skills each generation brings to the team.

On June 15 there is “Sales to Profit”, which explains the difference between sales and marketing your business. “Bookkeeping 101” takes place on June 21 and 22. Good bookkeeping practices will benefit your business by making it easier to manage cash flow, make informed decisions, stay compliant with government regulations, and manage financial risks..

All sessions are from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2P4FWQP.

Mental health resources for people of all ages

The COVID-19 pandemic is still causing stress and uncertainty to individuals and families across the country. If you or a loved one is going through a difficult time, or if you are looking for resources to improve or nurture your well-being, visit the Wellness Together Canada portal at https://bit.ly/3wrsnLg.

Through this service, individuals of all ages can access a variety of supports ranging from self-assessment and peer support to sessions with social workers, psychologists, and other professionals. Specialized supports for specific populations such as youth and frontline workers are also available.

Online mental health and substance use supports offered by the portal are free and confidential, are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in English and French, and can be accessed over the phone for those without internet access.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News