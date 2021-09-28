Little Wranglers music program looks to get off the ground

Hunnie’s Mercantile in Clinton will be hosting its last market until December on Sunday, Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Perry Hunnie)

HUB fall market

Are you a local non-profit, sports or recreation organization, arts group, or community group that would like to get the word out to potential new members or volunteers? There is still free space available for you at the Ashcroft HUB fall market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. It’s the perfect place to showcase what you offer, and a great way for residents to find out more about all the exciting and fun opportunities for participating and volunteering in our area.

Vendors are also welcome at the market ($5 per table). For more information, or to book a spot, contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or call (250) 453-9177.

Clinton market

The final Clinton market at Hunnie’s Mercantile will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The market will be returning for a Christmas version in December; watch this space for details.

Level 1 First Aid course

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a Level 1 First Aid course on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per person, and participants must have proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-registration is necessary. Go to www.ashcrofthub.ca, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or call (250) 453-9177.

Minor soccer AGM

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association is preparing for a new season, and hoping it can have a more “normal” soccer season next year. Their AGM is taking place via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. (go to the SCMSA Ashcroft Facebook page for the meeting link).

The executive is looking for help, with the following positions needing to be filled. Anyone interested should contact SCMSA through their Facebook page, or by attending the AGM.

Vice President

Treasurer

Head Referee

Registrar

Scheduler

Lillooet Representative

Volunteer Coordinator

Concession Manager (two)

Equipment Manager

Statistician

Sponsor Liaison

Communications representative

Cache Creek fire department fundraiser

Safety Mart Foods in Ashcroft has selected the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department as the beneficiary of its October Harvest Super Saver program. Between Oct. 3 and 30, when you see members of the CCVFD in the store, donate $10 and you will receive a coupon booklet filled with over $50 in coupons for many in-store items. All proceeds go to the fire department.

Little Wranglers music program

Clinton musician Trixie Berkel is trying to gauge interest in a musical exploration program for kids aged four to 16. Sessions would be 30 minutes or one hour, and run by Trixie and Erin, who are multi-instrumentalists and singers with country-bluegrass-folk and classical roots. There will be guitar, vocals (lead and harmony singing), piano, banjo, accordion, fiddle, and bass.

Anyone interested can fill out the form at https://bit.ly/2ZzgrMh.

Mammography van in Clinton

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mobile mammography service will be visiting Clinton on Monday, Nov. 8. Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and older. To learn more, visit www.screeningbc.ca; to book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Film opportunities in Kamloops

The CBC-TV series Bones of Crows is looking for people with some accounting experience, and a few people with professional driving experience (Class 4 or other), to work on the production, which will be filming in and around Kamloops for the next month. The production will also be filming in Quilchena and Merritt. The person with accounting experience will work on set with paperwork. People with Background Wrangling experience are also needed.

Days working are not yet 100 per cent locked. If you are interested, or know someone who is, contact unit production manager Mark Voyce at M.Voyce1@gmail.com or at (604) 828-5423.

Crisis line volunteers needed

Do you want to make a a difference? The Interior Crisis Line is looking for volunteer responders to answer crisis line calls.

There will be training sessions provided this fall. If you would like to join the team, or want more information, call Evan at (250) 302-9232, email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org, or call CMHA at (250) 392-8220.

Film accounting clerk course

North Island College is offering a tuition-free, online program for British Columbians who enjoy working with numbers and budgets, hold strong organizational skills, and are passionate about pursuing employment in the motion picture industry.

Students are required to attend two virtual classes per week (on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, 2021) and complete home study, which can be done at their own pace within each weekly period. Participants will learn production accounting fundamentals, with an emphasis on payroll, accounts payable, and purchase cards, as well as production hiring requirements, call sheets, production reports, and tax credits.

The training is 100 per cent online, and there is no cost for tuition or fees. There are limited seats available; for more information call 1-800-715-0914, or go to www.nic.bc.ca/trades.

United Way assistance

United Way has relaunched the United For BC Wildfire Recovery Fund to help provide immediate and long-term assistance through non-profit agencies. The fund aims to help displaced residents with immediate needs and support non-profit agencies as they look to rebuild the supports necessary for recovery.

Applications are now open to any agencies that are helping with immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires. Organizations helping with wildfire relief are encouraged to apply. Visit https://uwbc.ca/wildfires/ for details.

Help shape anti-racism data legislation

British Columbians can help shape B.C.’s anti-racism data legislation, so government can better identify existing gaps and create a more inclusive, equitable province. The public consultation will help inform government about how to collect data in a way that is reflective of the needs and experiences of Indigenous, Black, and people of colour (IBPOC) communities.

British Columbians are encouraged to share their stories and experiences to help illuminate recurring themes and issues. SenseMaker, an online tool, will be used to let users share and reflect on their own stories anonymously and in real time with researchers and policy makers. The public engagement will run until Nov. 30, 2021, and will be available in multiple languages at https://bit.ly/2X9APm3.

The new legislation, which is expected to be introduced in spring 2022, will help fight systemic discrimination in the province and be used to modernize government policies and services, such as policing, health care, and education.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekLocal News