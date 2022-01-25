Williams Lake First Nation announced the preliminary findings of the probe at former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Williams Lake Tribune Facebook live image)

Williams Lake First Nation announced the preliminary findings of the probe at former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Williams Lake Tribune Facebook live image)

LIVE: Williams Lake First Nation reveals findings in residential school unmarked graves probe

Investigate reveals dark past

Warning: The details in this announcement may be triggering. Supports are available at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) at 1-800- 721-0066.

The preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation are being announced.

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, supported by his council, outlined the dark history that has been revealed through the investigation over the past nine months.

Stories of torture, starvation, rape and sexual assault have been compiled by the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation.

Sellars said the horrors that occurred inside the walls of the St. Joseph’s Mission is still impacting the communities to this day.

More to come

Read More: WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement

Indigenous

Previous story
Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Temporary bridge across 70-metre gap in Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon at Jackass Mountain allowed the key B.C. Interior route to reopen Jan. 24, 2022. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Workers at Teck Highland Valley Copper near Logan Lake have signed a new five-year agreement. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
Highland Valley Copper employees agree to new five-year deal

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site (Journal files)
TNRD frustrated with lack of communication from Interior Health Authority

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president