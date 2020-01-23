(Black Press Media files)

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

Living near major roads is being linked to a higher risk of developing neurological disorders, a study from the University of B.C. has found.

Researchers analyzed data from 678,000 people in Metro Vancouver between the ages of 45-8 during two time periods; from 1994 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2003. During the follow up, they identified around 20,000 cases of non-Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

The study looked at how living within 50 metres of a major road or 150 metres from a highway increased the risk of these degenerative neurological diseases. Little is known so far about why those diseases progress.

Because there were relatively few people with Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis in the region, researchers focused on non-Alzheimer’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The data showed a 14 per cent increase in non-Alzheimer’s dementia and a seven per cent uptick in Parkinson’s disease or those living near major roads or highways.

The effect was largely due to air pollution, but could be mitigated through living near green spaces.

“More research is needed, but our findings do suggest that urban planning efforts to increase accessibility to green spaces and to reduce motor vehicle traffic would be beneficial for neurological health,” said lead author Weiran Yuchi, who is a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health.

Researchers believe green space could lessen the risk of neurological disorders in several ways.

“For people who are exposed to a higher level of green space, they are more likely to be physically active and may also have more social interactions,” said Michael Brauer, the study’s senior author and professor in the UBC school of population and public health. “There may even be benefits from just the visual aspects of vegetation.”

"For people who are exposed to a higher level of green space, they are more likely to be physically active and may also have more social interactions," said UBC professor Michael Brauer.

“There may even be benefits from just the visual aspects of vegetation.”

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson's: UBC

