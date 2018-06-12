Lytton’s Kumsheen Rafting was named “Favourite Outdoor Adventure” in the recent Excellence in Gold Country program voted on by members of the public. Photo: Kumsheen Rafting Resort.

Local business favourites honoured at symposium

Participants in survey were asked to name favourite Gold Country eateries, markets, and more.

Gold Country Communities Society (GCCS) hosted its third annual Tourism Symposium in Cache Creek in May. The two-day event included a familiarization tour of Cache Creek, a networking evening, and a free SuperHost workshop.

On Friday, May 25 Marcie Down took participants on a familiarization tour of Cache Creek. It included a tour of the Community Hall and Visitor Centre; then it was off to see Cariboo Sam for a photo opportunity and on to the Cariboo Jade and Gift Shop, where each tour member was given a gift. Participants then drove to the Cache Creek Park and strolled to the observation deck. This was followed by lunch at Horsting’s Farm Market and a chance to smack some golf balls at the driving range.

The event was sponsored by the Village of Cache Creek, and GCCS thanks businesses for their support.

Earlier this year, GCCS launched the “Excellence in Gold Country” program, with the support of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Associations, Community Futures, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. It was a great way to recognize businesses, events, and organizations in Gold Country that go above and beyond to provide amazing customer and visitor experiences. The program ran for 10 weeks, and more than 3,500 votes were cast in nine categories.

The networking evening on May 25 invited all GCCS stakeholders, local mayors and councillors, and special guests to a great evening out featuring music by Rolling Thunder Sound and Audio and a meal by Cheryl’s Place. The awards to the winners were also presented.

Favourite Historic Site

Historic Hat Creek, Cache Creek (winner); Baillie House, Merritt (runner-up); Xwisten Experience Tours, Lillooet; Clinton Museum, Clinton; Ashcroft Museum; Lytton Chinese Museum; Lytton Museum.

Favourite Farm Fresh

Horsting’s Farm Market, Cache Creek (winner); Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market, Ashcroft (runner-up); Lytton Two Rivers Farmers’ Market; Lillooet Farmers’ Market; Hilltop Gardens Farm, Spences Bridge.

Favourite Outdoor Adventure

Kumsheen Rafting, Lytton (winner); Logan Lake All Season Recreational Trails (runner-up); Big Bar Recreation Trails; Ice Fishing, Tunkwa Lake Resort; Walk of Stars, Merritt; The HUB, Ashcroft.

Favourite Indigenous Tourism

Historic Hat Creek (winner); Xwisten Experience Tours, Lillooet (runner-up).

Favourite Local Flavours

Horsting’s Farm Market, Cache Creek (winner); Sugar Shack, 70 Mile House (runner-up); Packing House, Spences Bridge; Fort Berens, Lillooet; Game On, Merritt; Cariboo Lodge, Clinton; Log Cabin Pub, Spences Bridge.

Favourite Boutique

Cariboo Jade and Gifts, Cache Creek (winner); Nature’s Gifts, Ashcroft (runner-up); As the Crow Flies, Clinton; The Mirror Vintage, Merritt; Revelations Hair Salon, Ashcroft.

Favourite Festival/Event

Graffiti Days, Cache Creek (winner); Rockin’ River Fest, Merritt (runner-up); Lytton River Fest, Lytton; Desert Daze, Spences Bridge; Apricot Tsaqwem Festival, Lillooet; Bass Coast, Merritt; Clinton Annual Ball, Clinton; Clinton Rodeo, Clinton.

Favourite Campground

Hilltop Gardens, Spences Bridge (winner); Brookside Campground, Cache Creek (runner-up); Cayoosh Campground, Lillooet; Willow Springs, Clinton; Logan Lake Municipal Campground, Logan Lake; Merritt Golf and Country Club.

Favourite Golf Course

Bonaparte Ridge Golf, Cache Creek (winner); Tobiano Golf Course, Tobiano (runner-up); Sagebrush Golf Club, Merritt; Sheep Pasture Golf Course, Lillooet; Meadow Creek Golf Club, Logan Lake; Merritt Golf and Country Club; Tin Cup Greens Golf Course, 70 Mile House.

Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!


editorial@accjournal.ca
