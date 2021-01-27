Only three local businesses in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area have signed up for a free listing on the BC Marketplace website, which helps promote local businesses. (Photo credit: BC Marketplace)

Only three local businesses in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area have signed up for a free listing on the BC Marketplace website, which helps promote local businesses. (Photo credit: BC Marketplace)

Local businesses not taking advantage of free online listing

Only three businesses in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton listed on free BC Marketplace site

Small businesses throughout the province can take advantage of the free BC Marketplace program, which showcases B.C.-based businesses while encouraging people to shop locally, but very few local entrepreneurs have created listings on the site.

The BC Marketplace was launched in April 2020 by Small Business BC to give immediate support to small businesses during COVID-19, when consumer shopping trends shifted online. Nearly 1,900 businesses have joined the online community, allowing them to create or enhance their online presence and reach more customers at no cost.

The shift to more online shopping has left many small, local businesses struggling to develop or maintain an online presence to help them reach customers beyond their own backyard. The BC Marketplace allows entrepreneurs in every industry to upload their business information and product images, as well as offer special promotions.

For businesses with a website, the BC Marketplace will provide relevant site links, helping to boost online presence. For businesses not currently online, the BC Marketplace offers space to create a digital footprint, making it easier for customers to discover them. Creating a free profile only takes about 10 minutes, and will help participants reach more customers, open up a new audience, expand their e-commerce footprint, and encourage people to shop locally by showing them the range of goods and services available.

Customers using the site can search businesses by region, district, or community. At the moment, only three businesses in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are listed on the site.

“The BC Marketplace gives small businesses much-needed market exposure while helping customers discover the range of products and services available locally,” says Tom Conway, CEO of Small Business BC.

“Ultimately, we’d like the BC Marketplace to be the first stop for anyone looking to buy local. It’s easy enough to go online and order from the large sales platforms, but we believe the marketplace provides an opportunity to find hidden gems.”

“Small business owners are the people who live in your community and they’re the people that give back to your community,” says Aura Rose, owner of House of Rose Winery in Kelowna.

“When you shop with them, the money stays in your community. We employ people who live locally, we support their families, and it helps to keep people within our communities. It’s so important to support small businesses, especially right now.”

For more information on the BC Marketplace and local businesses, visit https://marketplacebc.ca/.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Small Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain
Next story
B.C. teacher gets 1 day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student

Just Posted

Police say that a U-Haul truck abandoned in Cache Creek on Jan. 19 (pictured) was being used to transport equipment and supplies consistent with a fentanyl drug production operation. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rental truck abandoned in Cache Creek believed to be connected with fentanyl drug production

Police seized high end equipment, chemicals, and several firearms

A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, with four dozen people testing positive and one person dead as a result. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Flooding at Cache Creek park, July 2, 2020. The village is seeking $2.45 million in grant funding to safeguard its drinking water infrastructure against future flood events. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)
Cache Creek seeks $2.45 million for drinking water infrastructure

Grant funding would protect village’s drinking water infrastructure from flood threats

A new all-ages playground and a large canopy for outdoor gatherings (r) at Kumsheen K–12 school in Lytton. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Lytton students all under the same roof at newly-renovated school

Kumsheen Secondary has now been converted into a K–12 facility for 125 students

Craig Lebleau is the star of <em>Mud Mountain Haulers</em>, along with his family and Kamloops-based company Lebleau Brothers Haulers. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New TV show filmed in region shines a light on forest industry

Mud Mountain Haulers, featuring Lebeau Brothers Logging in Kamloops, no airing on Discovery Channel

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says jumping COVID-19 vaccine line ‘un-Canadian,’ condemns penthouse parties

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Most Read