Crew members on the set of <em>The Twilight Zone</em> in Ashcroft in February 2020. A production company that will be filming in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek region for a month starting in early May is looking for locals who want to work as crew members. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Local crews needed for feature films shooting in the region

Two films will be shooting in Ashcroft/Cache Creek and Kamloops in April and May

Calling all people in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area who are interested in working as crew on two film projects that will be shooting in our region!

The first project is a feature film that is scheduled to film in Kamloops from April 19 to May 4 (no weekends). Askem Productions is line producing the film for a Vancouver-based feature film production company, and is currently hiring local crew members for all departments.

These are paid positions, and prospective employees must be eligible to work in Canada and have reliable transportation. If you can only work part of the time, please indicate the dates you are available. Anyone interested should email their resume to cjay@askemproductions.com. Note that there is an opportunity of filming another feature production immediately after this one.

The second project is an action-drama project called Death Pursuit, which will be filming in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area primarily from May 9 through to June 10, 2021.

If you are interested in working on the project, please send an updated resume with your name and the title of the crew position you would be interested in. If you are interested in more than one position, send in another, separate application with your resume attached. For each application, indicate your name and the position you are interested in, eg.:

Mary Smith, production assistant

Mary Smith, grip

Mary Smith, costumer

Mary Smith, camera department

Applicants must be legal to work in Canada; have their own transportation (vehicle/carpool); and work as a local hire.

Send your application(s) and resume to tnfc@tnrd.ca. The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission will put all applications/resumes received in a Dropbox for the producer and production manager.


