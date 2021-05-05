This house on Sunvalley Crescent in Cache Creek sold for above list price in February 2021. (Photo credit: eXp Realty)

This house on Sunvalley Crescent in Cache Creek sold for above list price in February 2021. (Photo credit: eXp Realty)

Local housing market heating up with higher prices and more demand

House prices are up, selling time is down, and more people are looking to relocate to the region

Nationwide trends in real estate — demand outstripping what’s available, higher prices, sellers in “hot” markets looking to get more for their housing dollar, and buyers priced out of larger centres going further afield for houses — are being reflected in the local housing market.

Kevin Scharfenberg of eXp Realty (https://www.tnrdhomes.com/selling/) has been working as a realtor for three years, primarily in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area, and says that while the number of homes sold in the region has been consistent since 2018, there has been a marked increase this year.

“In 2018 there were 67 sales in Ashcroft/Cache Creek,” he says.”In 2019 there were 64, and in 2020 there were 68. So far this year we’re at 32.

“The issue seems to be that since people have realized they can work from home, more people are looking at our area.”

While house prices in the region are still reasonable, he adds that they have definitely jumped. In 2019, the average sale price of a home in Ashcroft was around $191,000; a figure which climbed to just over $315,000 in 2020. Figures also show that houses are being snapped up faster: in 2019 the average Ashcroft home for sale spent 170 days on the market, compared with 81 days in 2020.

That average selling price is well below the national average; the Canadian Real Estate Association’s market statistics show that in March 2021, the national average home price in Canada was $716,828. Scharfenberg says that a lot of the homes that sell in the region need some updates, and prices have increased, but there are definitely people capitalizing on selling their homes elsewhere for high prices and coming here.

“In Abbotsford, a single family home starts at around $700,000. People can come here and get a really nice place for $400,000. They’re not getting as a good a deal as they would have last year or the year before, but they’re still getting a good deal and coming out on top if they’re selling there and buying here.”

Scharfenberg also notes that the area is attractive to people for other reasons.

“They come here because of the weather. People cite the climate as a reason to look here. It’s better weather to retire to: they’re tired of the cold in Alberta or the wet weather in the Lower Mainland.”

Another reason people give for moving to the region is because they have family here, or living nearby. “This area is seen as being middle of the road. They lived in Prince George and have family on the coast, but they don’t want to move down there, so this is the middle.”

He acknowledges that the market in the region is still largely driven by locals. “You have the same mix of locals upsizing or downsizing or selling off investment properties, people coming here from Clinton or 100 Mile. It’s not necessarily more out of towners.”

However, he adds that people who were looking to purchase in Kamloops are beginning to expand their search out to Savona, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft because the cost of houses in Kamloops is so high. “They’ve opened up their radius to anything within an hour’s drive of Kamloops.”

This year, he says, a lot of people are looking for recreational properties and acreages. “I think it’s because people can’t travel. They want to have a place where they can go and still get outside, away from the city.”

Rancher homes are also in high demand. “People are definitely looking for one-level houses. Seniors want everything on one level, because stairs are getting harder. That’s the biggest demand I have. Another thing people are looking for are single family homes with three bedrooms on the same floor and with a garage. There aren’t a lot of older homes with garages, and a lot have two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. That three bedroom configuration can be hard to find.”

Another challenge with older homes is that some of them need major work.

“People don’t want to have to do a full overhaul. They’re okay putting in kitchens and flooring and doing some painting, but they don’t want to have to put on a new roof, or replace the HVAC system. If an older home has been kept up they’re okay with that, but if it hasn’t been touched in a long time it’s harder.”

The lack of rental units is also an issue in the region. “There are not enough rentals. I have a list of four or five people all the time looking for rentals. A multi-family apartment would be great with rentals, or a mixture of rent and buy. That would be more affordable for people to get into.”

Scharfenberg says that the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area is a great one, and everyone loves small towns.

“The market is increasing, and homes that are priced correctly are selling in a short time frame, as there’s lack of inventory right now and low interest rates. The low interest rate is making it more affordable to own than it is to rent, providing you have the deposit, and your credit score is at the right spot. Homes that are trying to cash in during this great sellers’ market but are priced higher than buyers are ready and willing to pay will continue to take longer to sell.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment
Next story
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

Just Posted

An alleged suspect in two Cache Creek crimes was caught on surveillance camera in April 2021,and police are hoping someone can identify him. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Alleged suspect in Cache Creek crimes caught on video

Police are hoping someone can identify man who is a suspect in two Cache Creek incidents

An information slide shared at the Cache Creek council meeting on May 3 shows the annual operating costs and revenues of the pool from 2009 to 2019. There is no provision in this year’s budget to open the pool for the 2021 season. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek faces 30% increase in taxes, 25% increase in utilities in 2021 budget

Financial position means pool will remain closed in 2021

This house on Sunvalley Crescent in Cache Creek sold for above list price in February 2021. (Photo credit: eXp Realty)
Local housing market heating up with higher prices and more demand

House prices are up, selling time is down, and more people are looking to relocate to the region

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Village offers grant funding opportunity to Clinton non-profits

Council votes to provide up to $50,000 to assist non-profit organizations hit hard by COVID-19

Ashcroft Museum curator Kathy Paulos with some of the items in a new display, which includes two samplers (pictured) by Margaret Stobie. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Recent donation at the heart of new Ashcroft Museum display

Museum gets donations every year, and new online cataloguing system will make things easier to find

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 spots this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
Two cougars killed following attack in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Most Read