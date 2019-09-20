Local Liberal MP Jati Sidhu says he forgives Trudeau for brownface photos

Sidhu says Trudeau ‘didn’t know any better’ and that photos will prompt discussion

Local Liberal MP Jati Sidhu says he’s forgiven Justin Trudeau for photos showing him in brownface and wearing a turban.

“He did a heartfelt apology,” Sidhu said Friday. “I think on that note, I’ll forgive him.”

Sidhu said Trudeau has acknowledged his actions to be wrong.

“He understood it wasn’t right … and that he didn’t know any better.”

The most recent photos that have surfaced were taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed event at a school Trudeau taught at in 2001, when he was 29 years old.

Sidhu, like fellow Liberal candidates have done across the country, pointed to his party’s record on immigration and its funding for anti-racism programs, and said they show Trudeau’s heart is in the right place.

“I look at the bigger picture. Now it gives us a better chance to discuss it further.”

