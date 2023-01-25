Local libraries now offer free passes for BIG Little Science Centre

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has partnered with the BIG Little Science Centre in Kamloops to provide passes to the centre which can be checked out for free by all library patrons. (Photo credit: BIG Little Science Centre)

Access to fun, free, and hands-on science is now only a library card away, thanks to a partnership between the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) and Kamloops’ BIG Little Science Centre (BLSC).

The two organizations have teamed up to make free passes to the BIG Little Science Centre available to all TNRL patrons with a valid library card. The pass is good for one week once borrowed, and is valid for one visit per group: up to two adults and all dependent children 18 years of age and under, or up to two grandparents with grandchildren who are siblings.

Visitors can place a hold on the pass at www.tnrl.ca, or through any library (including the mobile library) in the TNRL. Only one member of the group is required to have a valid library card in order to acquire the pass.

The passes will provide an opportunity for TNRD residents to find different ways to explore, discover, and learn, noted a TNRL press release.

“Beyond books, we are proud to offer enriching experiences for our patrons to check out from their closest TNRL location,” said Jenny Abramzik, TNRL manager of discovery and support services.

Located at 458 Seymour Street in Kamloops, the BIG Little Science Centre is dedicated to developing a passion for science in the community. The science centre was created in 2000 by Gordon Gore, a retired science teacher who dedicated his life to teaching science in an interactive environment.

“The BLSC is excited about this partnership. It allows community members who may not have had an opportunity to visit the science centre the chance to do so,” BIG Little Science Centre executive director Gord Stewart said.

The BIG Little Science Centre pass is the latest addition to the TNRL’s “Extreme Lending” program. Other items that library patrons can borrow — for free — include passes to the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops, the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre in Merritt, the archives of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, and all facilities at the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops, including the wellness centre, indoor track, and Canada Games aquatic centre, as well as the Brock Pool and the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre.

There are also devices, kits, and musical instruments that can be borrowed for free from all TNRL libraries. These include the Budding Birder Backpack, which contains all you need to start admiring our winged neighbours; early literacy, physical literacy, and juvenile and adult book club kits; an electronic energy meter to monitor appliance energy consumption and calculate energy costs; a home radon detector kit; a “See the Heat” thermal imaging kit to help you improve the energy efficiency of your home; and guitars and ukuleles, available through a partnership with award-winning Riversong Guitars of Kamloops.

For more information about community passes or devices and kits, go to www.tnrl.ca/explore/.



