Local news briefs: Beautiful Cache Creek businesses

Several Cache Creek businesses have been recognized by the Cache Creek Beautification Society for going above and beyond in making their premises look lovely. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

Early Learning registration

The Ashcroft Early Learning Program is now taking registrations for the 2018/19 school year. ECE-certified programs are available for children aged 18 to 36 months old (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.); three- to five-year-olds (two, three, or four days per week); and before and after school (7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.).

There are limited spaces available, and they fill quickly. For more information, or to register, contact Tanya at (250) 457-3813 or Shauna at (250) 457-7408.

Couples sought for Gold Country video

Joy Factory Films Inc. is still seeking two to four couples for a video highlighting different Farmers’ Markets around the Gold Country region. The dates are not yet confirmed for this production, but do send along any dates that you’d be unavailable during August and September of 2018.

Joy Factory is seeking couples who are between the ages of 30 and 55 years old (or who appear/act in this age range). While some on-camera experience is preferred, it is not necessary. Preference will be given to models who live in the Gold Country region and who are actually in a relationship and/or comfortable with each other.

Models must be comfortable being given direction on camera, and may need to have speaking lines. They must have access to their own vehicle, and provide their own outfits and makeup. The time requirement will be up to one full day of paid work.

All interested candidates can email joyfactorymodels@gmail.com with their CVs, headshots, and contact information.

Beautifying Cache Creek

Every year for the past five years (except 2017), the Cache Creek Beautification Society has given appreciation certificates to local businesses to recognize and encourage those who do a little bit extra to make their storefronts look nice, such as put out a hanging basket or potted plant. Here is this year’s list of recipients:

Anie’s Pizza and Bakery; Brookside Campsite; Cache Creek Dairy Queen; Cache Creek Inn; Cache Creek RBC; Cache Creek Subway; Cache Creek Veterinary Clinic; Cache Creek Visitor InfoCentre; Cariboo Jade Shoppe and Gifts; Chum’s Family Restaurant; Heartland Restaurant; Hungry Herbies; Junctions Coffee Shop; Manie’s Grill & Pizza; Riverside Motel; Robbie’s Motel; Sage Hills Motel; Sandman Inn; Sunset Motel.

Not-For-Profit governance workshop

Community Futures Sun Country is holding a free workshop for anyone involved with, or interested in, the governance of not-for-profit organizations.

The workshop will focus on Five Key Board Responsibilities; The Role of Oversight; Governance vs Operations Perspective; Board Development, Recruitment, and Training; Meeting Management; and Committee Structure and Board Tools.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14 at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street. Register today at http://cfwildfire.ca/workshops/, or call Community Futures at (250) 453-9165.

Documentary filmmaking workshop

Aspiring documentarians can enroll in a workshop led by Kevin Eastwood and Arun Fryer, who will lead participants through the directing, editing, and producing processes.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 17 at Mastermind Studios, 954-F Laval Crescent, Kamloops. The cost of the course is $22.03 for students and $43.45 for general admission; Storyhive alumni can attend for no charge. There are only 20 spots available, with five already sold, so register today at http://bit.ly/2NLmzFV.

Rivertown Players continue free theatre

The Rivertown Players are excited to be back with free, fun, and interactive children’s theatre this summer. After a successful July, the troupe will soon be launching their three new shows for August: Carrot the Parrot, Tacks’ Summer Camp Spectacular!, and The Amazing Flower.

Each July and August, the Kamloops Arts Council’s Rivertown Players present accessible, free, family-friendly theatre performances throughout Kamloops. Performing live five days a week, this troupe—with their interactive shows, songs, and stories—delight both the young and the young-at-heart.

For up-to-the-minute news on locations and schedule, visit their Facebook page (Kamloops Arts Council’s Rivertown Players – in partnership with Project X). You can also find more information at www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Goldfish crackers recall

Campbell Company of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume crackers in the 180 gram (UPC 0 14100 08406 8) and 69 gram (UPC 0 14100 23245 2) packages, with Best Before dates in January and February 2019.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home, and throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they visit.

What the devil?! A collection of macabre—even devilish—curiosities, including books, jewellery, and art, is housed in a former church just north of Vancouver, Washington. The DEVIL – ish Little Things Museum contains hundreds of European novelty items depicting the Devil and assorted friends—such as krampuses and satyrs—which have been assembled by Marion Held, who lives in the church, which was deconsecrated many years ago and turned into a home.

Visits to the collection are by appointment, and the cost is $8 per person (cash or PayPal only). To make an appointment, go to the “DEVIL – ish Little Things Museum” Facebook page (http://bit.ly/2LkVnkJ). To see some of the collection, go to http://bit.ly/2uNooLu.