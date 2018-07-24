Local News Briefs: Open house at Highland Valley Copper

Plus water restrictions in Cache Creek and Spences Bridge, mine tours, and more.

Water restriction: Cache Creek

Effective Thursday, July 19, the Village of Cache Creek has introduced watering restrictions for all residents and businesses. People are asked to avoid watering between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

The restriction will be in effect until further notice.

Water restriction: Spences Bridge

Due to the anticipated high temperatures in the area, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is further restricting water regulations. Effective immediately, and until further notice, watering in Spences Bridge is only to take place between the hours of 6 and 11 a.m. on scheduled days (odd-numbered houses on odd days and even-numbered houses on even days).

The TNRD asks all residents to follow these restrictions to ensure that further restrictions are limited. Anyone with questions can contact the TNRD toll-free at 1-877-377-8673.

Concert at UniTea

Compassion Gorilla’s unique brew of music has been the life of wild dance parties for almost a decade, and while their music defies categorization, they make audiences feel comfortably at home.

After recent travels that have taken them to festival stages across western Canada, Compassion Gorilla will be performing at UnitTea Tea Room and Café in Ashcroft on Thursday, August 2 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at UniTea, or by calling (250) 457-1145.

Historic Hat Creek day camp

Don’t forget about the series of day camps being held at Historic Hat Creek, where children aged eight to 11 can unplug and connect with the past. Camps are being held on August 1 and 3 and August 15 and 17, with Wednesday camps featuring “Time Travellers: Make, Take, and Play” and Friday camps featuring “Time Travellers: Fantastic Foods”.

The cost for the sessions is $40 per day, and there is limited space available. For more information, or to register, call (250) 457-9722 or email contact@historichatcreek.com.

Highland Valley Copper open house and tours

Looking for something different to do over the August long weekend? Join Highland Valley Copper as they celebrate their 32nd anniversary with an Open House on Monday, August 6.

The free, family-friendly event will showcase the mine’s operations, and there will be informational displays and entertainment, as well as tours (some age restrictions might apply on various tours).

Everyone is welcome to attend, and no booking is required. The mine is located on Highway 97C a few kilometres west of Logan Lake.

The mine is also offering free public tours every Wednesday through September 2018. Pre-booking is necessary for the tours, which start at 10 a.m. and last approximately three hours.

Casual dress is recommended (no shorts), and due to safety regulations, children under the age of 12 are not permitted.

Call ahead to 1-855-523-3429 to reserve your seat(s).

Chainsaw recall

Health Canada has issued a recall involving Makita and Dolmar brand chainsaws in the 64, 73, and 79 cc classes that were sold in Canada between April 2002 and June 2018. These chainsaws were sold with and without chainsaw bars and chains. The motor housing/fuel tank are either red/orange or teal blue in colour.

The model number and date of manufacture are located on the label at the back of the saw near the handle. A table showing the model number and date of manufacture of the affected chainsaws can be found at http://bit.ly/2uJcjqA.

The automatic chain brake does not easily engage when the saw kicks back, possibly exposing the user to contact with the chain while it is still moving, posing a laceration hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected chainsaws, and take the saw to the nearest Makita Canada Factory Service Centre to have the saw examined and repaired free of charge.

For more information, consumers may contact the nearest Makita Factory Service Centre by email (k.marumoto@makita.ca) or visit the company’s website at https://www.makita.ca/.



