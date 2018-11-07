Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

The ice at the Ashcroft Curling Club is ready to welcome young curlers taking part in the Rock Solid program being offered in conjunction with the Ashcroft HUB. Photo: Ken Alexander.

Rock Solid Curling Club

The Rock Solid Curling Club teaches kids the joy of curling, and there will be an opportunity for crafts and baking as well. A snack is provided. The club will run on Wednesdays starting on Nov. 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB, and participants from Desert Sands Community School will be picked up there. The sessions on Nov. 7, 14, and 21 are at the HUB, and the sessions on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 are at the Ashcroft Curling Club. The club is designed for children aged 7–11, and the cost is $20 per person.

Space is limited, so contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or ashcrofthub@gmail.com for information or to register.

Stampin’ Up

There will be a Stampin’ Up workshop at the Ashcroft HUB on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will create 10 unique Christmas cards each, with supplies and refreshments included in the $30 fee.

Pre-registration is required; call (250) 457-7439 or (250) 453-9177.

SuperHost workshop

No matter what sector your business is in, customer service matters. A bad customer encounter will end up on social media and hurt your bottom line, but people will remember a positive experience, bringing them back as customers and boosting your brand.

The SuperHost Foundations of Service Quality workshop is a practical introduction to basic customer service skills, including communication etiquette and best practices; business case and return on investment; and teamwork, service recovery, and problem-solving. These skills continue to be among the top skills required in most workplaces.

SuperHost helps businesses by ensuring customer satisfaction and creating brand loyalty; increasing employees’ confidence and skills; supporting staff’s professional development; creating a happier, more harmonious workplace; and increasing net promoter score and boosting the bottom line.

The free workshop—sponsored by the Western Economic Diversification Wildfire Business Transition Project—will be held at the Cache Creek Community Hall (basement) on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, and participants need to bring a device such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to complete a quiz. To register, call Community Futures Sun Country at (250) 453-9165.

HUB Christmas Market

Home businesses, crafters, bakers, and more are invited to reserve their spot at the Christmas Market at the Ashcroft HUB, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. Spots are $15 each (plus $5 if you need a table). Admission is free. Call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com for more information or to book a spot.

CBC Radio One frequency conversion

As of Nov. 22, 2018, Cache Creek and Ashcroft residents can listen to CBC Radio One, featuring “Daybreak Kamloops”, on 93.5 FM. This new FM signal will replace CBC Radio One at the 1450 AM and 860 AM dials.

Stay safe buying health products

Health Canada reminds Canadians to follow these important tips if considering buying health products online:

Look for health products that have been authorized by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN), or Homeopathic Medicine Number (DIN-HM).

Consumers can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database (http://bit.ly/2yBHEO5), Licenced Natural Health Product Database (http://bit.ly/2ELv4kN), or Medical Devices Active Licence (http://bit.ly/2Rk4voa).

Avoid buying health products from questionable websites. If you have questions about whether an Internet pharmacy is legitimate, contact the pharmacy regulatory authority in your province or territory (go to http://bit.ly/2ELSW7V).

Read the information Health Canada has posted on the risks of buying drugs (http://bit.ly/2yAwAR1), natural health products (http://bit.ly/2RgNf32), or medical devices (http://bit.ly/2qc5lb3) online if you are considering buying health products over the Internet.

Check Health Canada’s Recalls and Safety Alerts database (http://bit.ly/2SpiWsz) for advisories on illegal health products that have been found on the Canadian market.

Report adverse events, or complaints involving medical devices or other health products, to Health Canada (http://bit.ly/2AunxCB).

Increased penalties for high-risk drivers

Increased penalties came into effect Nov. 1 for drivers who put people at risk through excessive speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and other violations.

Penalty amounts have gone up by 20 per cent effective Nov. 1, 2018, for the following two programs:

* The Driver Risk Premium (DRP) is charged annually to drivers who are convicted of dangerous driving offences such as excessive speeding, two or more distracted driving violations, impaired driving convictions, roadside suspensions, or prohibitions. Drivers could pay for the same offence multiple times, as the DRP depends on a person’s driving record in the last three years.

* The Driver Penalty Point (DPP) premium is a penalty for collecting four or more points from traffic violations. The premium amount depends on the total number of points accumulated in a 12-month period.



