Local News Briefs: Spooky movies coming to the Ashcroft HUB

Plus Halloween treats, an escape room, a Fall Bazaar, bell ringers wanted, and much more.

Hotel Transylvania is one of two free movies being shown at the Ashcroft HUB on Oct. 27.

Happening at the HUB

Free movie night

There will be a free movie night at the Ashcroft HUB on Friday, October 26, with Hotel Transylvania (2012) and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) showing at 6 and 8 p.m. respectively.

A concession will also be available, with popcorn, chocolate bars, and beverages available for purchase.

Escape room

Challenge yourself and others to get out of the Escape Room at the Ashcroft HUB, running every day through October 31. The Escape Room is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (weekdays except for October 31), 1 to 7 p.m. (weekends), and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (October 31). Pre-registration is necessary, and admission is by donation.

Trick or treat

Go door-to-door inside the HUB for Halloween treats (and some tricks!) from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. While you’re there, see if you can make your way through the haunted maze. There is no charge for this family event.

For more information about all the events happening at the HUB, contact them at (250) 453-9177, or visit the Facebook page (The Ashcroft HUB Society) or website (https://ashcrofthub.ca/).

Scholastic Book Fair

A Scholastic Book Fair is being held at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft from October 24 to 26. Drop by and see what’s new, and perhaps pick up a few Christmas gifts for the special children in your life.

The fair runs each day from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and from 12:40 to 1:15 p.m., with an after school session on Thursday, October 24 (3 to 5 p.m.).

Fall Bazaar

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre is holding its annual Fall Harvest Tea and Bazaar on Saturday, October 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. (doors open at 12:30) at the Seniors’ Centre, 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft.

Admission is $5 per person for refreshments, and the craft room will be open so that people can browse the many available items and get a head start on their Christmas shopping. There will also be a bucket auction, bake sale, door prizes, and prize draws.

All are welcome, so come down and support the Seniors’ Centre while enjoying some seasonal cheer.

Calling all crafters and more

Crafters, vendors, and home-based businesses are invited to take part in the second annual Cache Creek Elementary School Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair.

The fair takes place on Friday, November 23 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. in the CCES gym, and is presented by the CCES Parent Advisory Council. For more information, or to reserve your space, contact Leanne Higdon at (250) 457-7656 or by email at lcorneille@hotmail.com.

Bell ringers wanted

The Desert Bells Handbell Choir—a four-octave bell choir based in Cache Creek that is now in its eighth year—is looking for more ringers of all ages and genders.

The group practices regularly at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Wednesday nights in the spring and fall, and performs concerts in Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and Kamloops.

Prospective members do not have to know how to read music, and will be taught all they need to now about using these beautiful instruments. There is a membership fee, which is paid at the beginning of the spring and fall sessions.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Carmen Ranta (250-457-1250) or Theresa Takacs (250-682-3232).

Pottery show and sale

The Thompson Valley Potters’ Guild is holding its fall sale on Saturday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Desert Gardens Seniors’ Community Centre (540 Seymour Street, Kamloops).

The event is a great opportunity for pottery lovers in Kamloops and the surrounding area to connect with many working potters and clay artists, talk to them about their craft, and pick up some unique pottery items for themselves or others.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.tvpg.ca/.

Tourism AGM and conference

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association will be holding its AGM and Tourism Conference in Williams Lake from November 2–4.

The event is open to everyone in the region who has an interest in learning more about the tourism industry and their regional tourism association. This year’s event is titled “Building Resilience”, and there will be several key speakers, discussions, and presentations in regards to emergency preparedness, communication, insurance-related topics, and much more.

For more information contact CCCTA at (250) 392-2226, or email mareike@landwithoutlimits.com.

Do you want fibre?

TELUS is working to prioritize the B.C. towns that are most interested in fibre optic technology, and is encouraging residents who want the TELUS PureFibre network in their community to fill out a quick and simple online form, and encourage friends, family, and neighbours to do the same.

The survey can be found at https://fibre.telus.com/iwantfibre/.

Public consultation on firearms ban

The Government of Canada has opened a public consultation on banning handguns and semi-automatic rifles, and would like to hear the views of Canadians. The consultation runs until November 10, 2018.

To express your opinion, go to http://bit.ly/2RV6j89.

Chili powder recall

La Cie McCormick Canada is recalling Compliments brand Chili Powder from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product: Compliments Chili Powder in the 155 g bag, product code number 2020 MA 26, UPC 0 55742 35921 3.

This recall was triggered by recent Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they visit.

One of the largest cat sanctuaries in North America is located in Richmond, B.C. The RAPS (Regional Animal Protection Services) Cat Sanctuary houses more than 500 cats at any given time, with the cats guaranteed a forever home; they are only euthanized if it is absolutely necessary.

More than 100 volunteers operate and maintain the site, which provides quality space for indoor and outdoor cats, as well as a few dogs, birds, and rabbits.

Visitors are welcome at the sanctuary ($5 for a visit is suggested; Bandaids and antiseptic are available in case one of the cats gets too up close and personal), and for $1 per day it’s possible to sponsor a cat to ensure it remains healthy and happy. Cats at the sanctuary can also be adopted.

To learn more about the RAPS Cat Sanctuary, go to http://bit.ly/2PFJp3g.