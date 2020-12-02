Local transit system has new buses with improved safety features

Driver Lawrence Marchment with one of the new buses in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

If you see the community bus around Ashcroft, Cache Creek, or Clinton and think it looks slightly different, you’re not mistaken.

The community bus system now has two new light-duty buses in operation, providing safe, reliable, and comfortable service for riders.

The 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 seated passengers, and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids such as wheelchairs. Each new bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign, modern vinyl seating, a quiet gasoline engine, increased interior lighting, and a rear route number. These features will improve the safety, cleanliness, and customer experience for conventional and paratransit service.

The buses come equipped with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new buses replace existing diesel buses that are nearing the end of their service life.

The deliveries are part of a wider plan to add approximately 70 light-duty buses in select transit systems in B.C. in 2020.

Lawrence Marchment, the local community bus driver, is pleased with the new additions. And while riders might not notice it anymore, he confirms that the buses did indeed come with that new bus smell.

The bus goes to Kamloops on Mondays (except the last Monday of the month, when it goes to 100 Mile House) and between Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton on Wednesdays and Fridays. It is also available for private rentals. For more information, including a schedule, go to https://www.yellowheadcs.ca/.



