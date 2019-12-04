Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

A man has been killed in an “incident” at a Canadian Pacific Railway yard in Coquitlam Monday, according to the union.

In a Tuesday news release, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said the victim was a 56-year-old father and locomotive engineer. He had been with the company for 32 years.

The union said the details surrounding his death are “are unclear at this stage,” but that he is the tenth member to die in the past 24 months.

“Our hearts go out to the locomotive engineer’s family and everyone who worked with him,” said union president Lyndon Isaak.

In an statement to Black Press Media, CP said they were offering counselling to the family and other employees.

“A thorough investigation is underway into the incident. No further details are being released at this time,” the company noted.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Toys for Joys helps give local children a Merry Christmas

This year’s event brought in cash donations and toys and provided donors with a hot breakfast

Highway 1 closed in both directions at Yale

Estimated time of reopening is 10 am

New visitor’s guide and trail map to be published, GCCS tells council

Ashcroft council looks at communications, the curling rink, mosaics, and more at recent meeting

Clinton council contemplates high speed internet options

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Nov. 27

Big karate tournament success for a small local dojo

Savona Karate Club members did well at two recent tournaments

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Most Read