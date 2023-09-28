Logan Lake Elementary sheltered-in-place after man flees recovery house

The incident took place around 11 a.m. this morning

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody in Logan Lake after fleeing from his recovery housing.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sept. 28, and prompted nearby Logan Lake Elementary School into a shelter-in-place.

The man was under a court order to remain at Vision Quest Society. RCMP converged in the area and witnessed the man jump a fence before losing sight of him.

With the assistance of a Police Service Dog, the suspect was found behind an outbuilding and was apprehended.

Charges of breaching his release order, obstruction and mischief are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

