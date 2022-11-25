Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

Ronald Karlson had been banned from city limits

A man arrested in Merritt after a standoff with police on Nov. 23 is no stranger to the B.C. court system.

One of a handful of RCMP incidents to rock the Nicola Valley community in mid-November, Ron Karlson was taken into custody and booked on charges of breach of probation, part of which states that he is not allowed within a five-kilometre radius of Merritt.

It had been only a few months since Karlson’s last run-in with the law – in June of this year, he fled from Merritt police after being spotted smashing the canopy of a truck, was caught, charged, and found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

His laundry list of charges in B.C. extends all the way back to 2005, when he was charged with breach of undertaking or recognizance.

In March of 2020, Karlson was charged with over a dozen offences, including robbery, unlawful confinement and vehicle theft.

In 2012, both Karlson and his father, Ronald Karlson Sr., were arrested after the younger Karlson beat a man into a coma, causing him brain damage and to lose an eye. For that offence, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison with 347 days served.

He will be back in Kamloops Court on Dec. 2 for his bail hearing.

