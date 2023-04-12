Loon Lake community happy to see new fire hall taking shape

(above) The new Loon Lake fire hall is taking shape, nearly seven years after the previous hall was destroyed in the Elephant Hill wildfire. (below) Pre-poured slabs for the hall sit in Cache Creek, awaiting transport to Loon Lake. (Photo credit: Louise Hanson) Pre-poured slabs for the new Loon Lake fire hall were temporarily stored in Cache Creek before being transported to the lake. (Photo credit: Louise Hanson) Pieces of the new Loon Lake fire hall being lifted into place on-site. (Photo credit: Louise Hanson) The new Loon Lake fire hall taking shape. (Photo credit: Louise Hanson)

Nearly six years after the Loon Lake fire hall was destroyed in the Elephant Hill wildfire in July 2017, a replacement fire hall is taking shape at a new location.

Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department (LLVFD) Chief Daryl Hart, who became chief in 2020, says that it’s great for the community and even better for the department’s 20 firefighters.

“For the first couple of years after the fire we used a rented heated garage over the winter months to keep one truck in service, and for the rest of the time, when it wasn’t freezing, we had a truck at one end of the lake and one near where the old fire hall was.

“[Former TNRD Area “E” director] Sally Watson got us Gas Tax funding, so we could rebuild a structure on the old fire hall foundation, but it was basically a heated box with no kitchen or washrooms, just a shell with a heater and doors that closed to keep the heat in. We don’t have storage space or a proper training facility or toilets. We had a porta potty delivered last week for use during training and any events we have there, but we’re really limited on what we can do.”

In 2018, Loon Lake residents voted in favour of having the LLVFD come under the umbrella of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. The search for a suitable site for the main hall eventually settled on part of the former Loon Lake Provincial Park, on the side of the road away from the lake and about eight kilometres east of where the previous hall was located. Hart says it took almost three years to complete the land deal.

“The site is located almost at the centre of the lake, and in a survey we had done in 2016 it was chosen as the ideal location if we were ever to build a new one, as it would pretty much cover the whole length of the lake with a new hall, and everyone in that area would be deemed protected.”

Because properties that are further than eight kilometres from a fire hall are not considered, for purposes of insurance, to be fully protected, it was determined that a satellite hall closer to Highway 97 should be considered, and Hart says a site has been identified.

“We’re looking at the top of the hill near Rensch Road for a satellite station, because it’s at the top of a hill and it’s approximately two kilometres from where the border would end with the new hall. We’d cover almost to the highway and provide greater protection for residents.”

However, massive cost increases have had a huge impact on the plans for both halls. The 2016 survey noted that approximately $650,000 would be needed to refurbish the then-existing hall and build the satellite, and when residents voted in the TNRD referendum in 2018 it was thought that sum would still cover both halls. However, when a Request for Proposal (RFP) for building the new fire hall was issued in 2021, the lowest bid that came in put the price tag at just under $1.6 million.

New RFP specifications and requirements were issued, and in November 2021 West Alliance Construction was awarded the contract with a bid of $1,264,120.

The new hall is a pre-fabricated building using tilt-up construction. Instead of the ground slab being poured and then the walls being poured and allowed to cure on the slab, the panels were poured in the Lower Mainland and then trucked to Loon Lake in March 2023. Travellers through Cache Creek might have seen them across from the Starhouse Restaurant, where they sat for a few days before being trucked to Loon Lake.

“We started the initial slab and underground work last fall, when we poured concrete and finished it all,” says Hart. “It sat over the winter with all the plumbing and electrical conduits in place until the panels started showing up.”

Hart adds that he had one eye on Loon Lake Road while he waited for the panels to arrive.

“The Ministry of Transportation puts load restrictions on the road when it decides that the ground is thawing out enough to get ground heaves. It happens pretty quick, and some of those panels weigh 40,000 pounds, so if we hadn’t got them up in time it could have delayed the process by one or two months, but we beat it this year.”

Hart says that once the panels arrived they were erected quickly, with the work completed in early April. “Now the electric, plumbing, and heating trades people can get in to start the roughing-in work.” He adds that if all goes well, the hall will be complete and ready to go into use in late July or early August.

Hart’s wife Denice notes that her husband — who was a paid firefighter with the City of Surrey for nearly 32 years — has found that a volunteer fire department is a whole different beast to what he was used to: “It’s exhausting, working for a volunteer fire department.” They had bought a property in Loon Lake in 2010, and Hart spent seven years commuting to his job in Surrey until he retired.

In 2017, when the Elephant Hill wildfire raced through the tight-knit community, Hart — along with paid firefighters who worked for Surrey, Langley Township, and the District of North Vancouver and who all had properties at Loon Lake — stayed with the volunteer firefighters to help .

“I got involved with the fire department after that because they needed help and training,” says Hart. “Compliance is now a huge issue, and we felt we had to get away from being a society-run department and join up with the TNRD. They oversee training and administration, so now we’re compliant with the standards we have to meet. It’s a continuous learning curve.”

Hart says that while the cost of the new hall is eating into their budget, and there is currently no money left over to build the satellite hall, it doesn’t mean they can’t start planning and fundraising. The goal is to keep the current hall going to provide a bit more coverage for residents, and when the new hall is finished and the dust settles on it they can think about the next steps.

“We’ll start to focus on that when the new hall is completed, when we can say that yes, our home is done. The benefit of it to the community will be huge, and undeniable.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton