Loon Lake fundraiser features works by local artists

This bear painted on wood by Loon Lake artist Janet Harman is first prize in a raffle to support the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

Ashcroft pool opening/barbecue postponed

The Ashcroft pool has sprung a leak, and while it can be fixed, the opening of the pool — which was scheduled for May 21 — has been delayed. The community barbecue scheduled for May 21 has also been postponed, and will now take place on the day the pool opens, which has been pushed back by about two weeks.

For more information about the pool opening and the barbecue, visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page.

Concert at UniTea

On Friday, May 20, UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft welcomes Ghostly Hounds and The Fly Smackers for an evening of live music.

Ghostly Hounds brings a mix of soulful folk-noir music, while The Fly Smackers, from Lillooet, bring old-time music, primarily Appalachian fiddle music mixed with a bit of country.

Tickets are $22 each, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). You can purchase tickets at UniTea, or order online at https://bit.ly/3wvosOV. For information about upcoming events at UniTea, including karaoke and open mic nights, visit the Facebook page at UniTea Cafe & Lounge.

16 Mile AGM

The 16 Mile Community Society is holding its annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Historic Hat Creek Ranch. All 16 Mile residents are welcome to attend.

Clinton market schedule

The Clinton Market at Hunnie’s Mercantile on Cariboo Highway has announced their summer market schedule.

There will be regular markets every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on long weekends throughout the summer there will also be a Friday market from 2 to 6 p.m. Vendor tables at these markets are $5 each.

During the Clinton Rodeo weekend there will be a market on Friday, May 27 from 2 to 6 p.m., one on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the regular Sunday market. Vendor tables for the weekend are free.

The market is accepting new vendors; bring your baking, arts, crafts, yard sale items, and everything in between. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor, or learning more, can call Perry at (250) 457-7473.

Loon Lake fundraiser

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is running an art raffle fundraiser from May 21 through Oct. 9, when the winners will be drawn. Tickets are $5 each, and there are 1,500 tickets available.

First prize is a bear painted on wood by Janet Harman, valued at $500. Second prize is a painting of Loon Lake on canvas by Diane Zutz valued at $200, and third prize is a loon scene painted on a paddle, also by Diane Zutz, valued at $100.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.loonlakecommunity.ca or call (250) 459-7767. For more information, and to see the prizes, go to https://bit.ly/3PzTI8v.

Indigenous Day vendors wanted

Vendors are being sought for an Indigenous Day market at Historic Hat Creek Ranch (parking lot) on Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all are welcome to take part. Vendors need to supply their own table, chairs, and shade (no power outlets available; no food vendors please). The cost is $10 per vendor.

For more information email contact@historichatcreek.com.

Cache Creek sandbags

Residents of Cache Creek are reminded that there is still a supply of sandbags at the north end of the Cache Creek park (near the concession stand). Anyone who needs sandbags to protect their property is welcome to take what they need. Once those pre-filled bags are gone, a supply of bags and sand will remain for residents to fill their own.

Online survey phase 2

Participants in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area are needed for Phase 2 of an online survey looking at the social networks of people aged 50 and older in rural B.C. who have mental health concerns. Researchers from UBC Okanagan hope to gain insight into the social connections that make up social networks in order to help them better understand how to improve the quality of these relationships and, hopefully, enhance well-being.

Do you have a friend or family member who is at least 50 years old and has a mental health concern, such as depression or anxiety? Do they live in a rural community in B.C.? Do you live in the same or surrounding community? Are you 18 years of age or older? If you answered yes to these questions, you may be eligible to participate.

Survey participants will have the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win one $150 or five $75 prizes. If you have questions, contact Carley Paterson at carley.paterson@ubc.ca. You can view the survey, and get more information, at https://bit.ly/3Mmd8vm.

Historical newspapers online

Libraries across B.C. have joined together to provide online access to 126 years of historical newspaper archives, which can be found online through the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL).

The new online portal includes archives of The Vancouver Sun (1912-2010), the Victoria Times-Colonist (1884-2010), and The Province (1894-2010). Anyone with a computer or mobile device located in B.C. or the Yukon can access these searchable digital archives for historical news, features, editorials, ads, and images that showcase B.C.’s heritage. Users have access to nearly five million digitized pages, and content can be used for school assignments, teaching, research, local history, family research, and more.

To launch the B.C. Historical Newspaper database, visit www.tnrl.ca/digital-newspapers.

Support the Mule Deer project

The Southern Interior Mule Deer (SIM Deer) Project is the largest collaborative mule deer research project in B.C.’s history. Its goal is to learn how to restore mule deer populations by studying how landscape change and predator-prey communities are affecting current populations. The project is a collaboration between the Bonaparte Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, University of BC-Okanagan, University of Idaho, British Columbia Fish and Wildlife Branch, and the B.C. Wildlife Federation.

In 2021, the capturing and collaring team added 91 new collared deer to the project. After the exceptionally dry and fiery summer, the team made it a priority to find funding and time to collar fawns to help measure the impact of the previous summer on overwinter fawn survival. In total, the project has collared 471 deer since March 2018.

The project is being supported in part by funds raised through the BC Wildlife Federation’s 50/50 draw, which runs through June 27, 2022. You can order tickets at https://bit.ly/3LgcZs2.



