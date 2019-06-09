FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

Winner can pick $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value

A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman wins whopping $39.5-million lottery

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market
Next story
Woman killed, man charged with murder near Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire “being held” at 202.5 hectares

Changing weather conditions “bode well” for the fire

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old Austin Husa won the Skip’s Run youth 10K challenge on June 1

Soccer float wins second place in youth category at Clinton May Ball Parade

Lytton players also participated in Victoria May Days, with friendly game against parents

PHOTOS: Plein Air people’s choice winner paints faces on hoodoos outside Ashcroft

The artist’s choice winner on June 2 painted the B.C. Express heritage building

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Most Read