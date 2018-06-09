Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

According to lotto.BCLC.com, the June 8 $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Max draw were 12, 25, 27, 29, 34, 44 and 45. The bonus number was 07.

RELATED: Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

All was not lost for Vancouver Island players, however, particularly those who bought tickets in Ladysmith or Victoria.

There were Max Millions tickets sold in both locations.

A ticket with the numbers 04, 05, 10, 17, 19, 27 and 49 was sold in Ladysmith, as well as in Ontario. The lucky ticket holders won $500,000 apiece.

A ticket sold in Victoria bearing the numbers 09, 15, 16, 18, 22, 33 and 38 will split $1 million ($500,000 each) with an identical ticket sold in Vancouver.

Only one other Max Millions ticket was sold in B.C.

A Burnaby ticket bearing the numbers 07, 15, 19, 31, 33, 35 and 45 is worth $1 million.

A ticket purchased in Surrey was one of five tickets to split the 6/7 + bonus jackpot of $,1010,018, earning $202,003.60.

For a complete breakdown of all the prizes, go to the BCLC website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.