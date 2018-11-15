Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

A senior couple, from Coquitlam, that failed to arrive at their destination might be in the Barriere area.
Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers on Thursday.
Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63, are believed to be driving in a 1991 brown Ford F250 with BC license plate BF9750.
Donna Johnston is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 63-years-old
- Height 5’3”
- Weight 121 lbs
- Bown eyes
- Bleach blonde hair
Timothy Hall is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 63-years-old
- Height 5’11”
- Weight 245 lbs
- Eyes hazel
- Hair grey
According to police they were last physically seen at their Coquitlam address on Sunday, Nov. 11 about 5 p.m.
Their cell phone GPS location was last associated to the McLure, BC area, at approximately 6:00 pm on Nov. 14.
Anyone with any information about the couple or the vehicle they were driving area asked to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.