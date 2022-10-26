Lower Mainland man fined $2,500 for hunting out of season

A close-up view of one of the firearms showing a bullet in the chamber. (CO Joel Kline photo) The Mule deer found in the back on the back seat of the truck. (CO Joel Kline photo) One of the loaded firearms found in the truck.r. (CO Joel Kline photo)

Deqiang Liang plead guilty in 100 Mile Provincial Court this week for hunting and killing wildlife out of season, and possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Liang, who hails from the Lower Mainland, was fined $2,500 plus a one-year prohibition from hunting or accompanying other hunters. Two firearms were found in the back seat of the truck and all wildlife was ordered forfeited.

In June 2022, 100 Mile House Conservation Officer Joel Kline was conducting a hunting and angling patrol north of Canim Lake when he stopped two men returning to Forest Grove. An inspection of their vehicle revealed a dead mule deer buck in a garbage bag on the back seat of the truck along with two loaded firearms.

It is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act and Firearms Act to kill or hunt any wildlife out of season. There is no open season for mule deer in Region five in the month of June.

Before the trial date, the two men reached an agreement with Crown Counsel. Liang, who shot the deer, plead guilty to hunting and killing wildlife out of season, and to possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle. All charges were dropped against the second man who was in the truck.



