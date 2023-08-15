Lytton businesses come up empty on federal loan forgiveness

Klowa Art Café in Lytton before the June 30, 2021 fire that destroyed 90 per cent of the town. Meghan Fandrich had spent years building up the business, and 2021 was set to be the first season that it turned a profit. (Photo credit: Roarke Charlie)

Businesses in Lytton have not received the help they desperately need, despite assurances from the federal and provincial governments after the wildfire that destroyed much of the town on June 30, 2021.

The state of affairs has led some business owners to warn Canadians to beware of politicians who promise much but fail to deliver the necessary support.

“Despite repeated promises of support from politicians, local businesses have received zero financial help,” says Bernie Fandrich, vice-president of the Lytton & District Chamber of Commerce, and a business owner in the area.

More than a year before the fire, when COVID-19 began, several Lytton businesses took out loans under the federal government’s Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program. It enabled businesses to receive a loan of up to $60,000 to help them cope with the effects of the pandemic, with $20,000 of the total forgiven if the rest was paid off by Dec. 31, 2023.

When the June 2021 wildfire subsequently destroyed those businesses, owners hoped that the federal government would forgive the entire amount, since most of them have had no revenue over the past 25 months.

However, in a statement made to the House of Commons on June 1, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to forgive loans taken out by businesses in Lytton under CEBA, despite the fact that many will not be able to reopen in light of the increased costs of rebuilding, which have continued to grow in the two years since the fire.

Freeland’s reasons for not forgiving the loans were that the federal government was already doing enough for Lytton residents with its two programs: a $6 million program aimed at helping residents build net zero homes, and a $7.2 million program to help businesses who are able and willing to rebuild and reopen, through a business restart program.

The decision means that struggling Lytton businesses are burdened with debt as they try to navigate when — or in some cases if — they can start rebuilding.

Neither of the two federal programs help Meghan Fandrich, Bernie’s daughter, who owned and operated Klowa Art Café. The art store and coffee shop, which took years to build up, was lost to the fire at the start of what was to have been the first season that Klowa was profitable and Meghan could have paid herself a wage.

“I’ve been barely surviving financially since the fire, and there are days when I worry about how I’ll feed my daughter,” she says. “After the pandemic and the slow winter season, I had no savings; the business only survived COVID because of the CEBA loan, which was primarily spent on payroll for my employees, who were young Nlaka’pamux women.

“I’m still paying two mortgages on my destroyed property and, when my insurance claim is resolved, I’ll be lucky if I can pay the mortgages off, but there won’t be any money left. Right now I don’t know how I’ll ever get back on my financial feet, and I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to repay the CEBA loan.”

Meghan points out that the CEBA loan was given well before the fire.

“It was to keep business alive during COVID. Since the fire I haven’t received funding of any sort from anyone except the insurance company. There has been no federal or provincial funding. None of the pledged money has come through. They say they’re trying to develop strategies on how it will be implemented, and that they’re consulting with businesses, but there’ve been no details of how the money will be spent.”

The Lytton & District Chamber of Commerce, along with Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis, has been lobbying for more than 18 months to have the CEBA loans for Lytton businesses forgiven. Businesses were originally asked to write letters to Minister Harjit Sajjan to ask for forgiveness, which the Chamber helped businesses write.

Despite repeated requests, no response was forthcoming from the government until the businesses, along with hundreds of supporters, signed petitions asking that the loans be forgiven. Vis, the driver behind the petitions, presented them in the House, triggering a requirement that the government respond within 45 days.

That response came on June 1, and Vis is frustrated with it. “Lytton entrepreneurs and small businesses are doing everything they can to recover,” he wrote in an op-ed that was published in the Hill Times. “First hit hard by the pandemic, business owners applied for CEBA loans to keep operating. Then, destroyed by fire, Lytton small businesses lost their storefronts and inventory and were forced to lay off staff. They have no means of repaying their debt.

“Where is the action?” Vis wrote. “Will the government finally deliver tangible support to Lytton business owners?”

Meghan says that even giving Lytton businesses extra time to repay the CEBA loan would be helpful. “But there’s been nothing. The Chamber heard last year that the federal government was considering forgiving loans, and that’s the only glimmer of hope we had, but a year later we were told no.

“Every business owner in Lytton is still struggling to figure out if they can restart a business, still focused on surviving the loss. This is when you’d expect your government to step in and help.

“Is there hope? I don’t know.”

Bernie Fandrich is also frustrated.

“We’re probably talking about less than $500,000, given the number of businesses in Lytton who took out loans,” he says. “That’s a drop in the bucket. And these businesses have no way of paying this money back by the deadline, and some will have no way to pay it back ever.

“Businesses still have to wait and see what the business startup program will do,” he adds. “While it was announced more than a year ago, we still don’t have details about whether funds will be through grants, loans, or what. So who knows when businesses will ever receive assistance, and whether it will come in time to save them.

“Lytton needs its brick and mortar businesses back, like a grocery store and a coffee shop. Without those businesses, there is no town.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lytton