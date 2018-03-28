Lytton RCMP files: Fire season has started

Plus an alert neighbour helps out, a break and enter, and more.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 32 calls for service during the period March 9 to 22, 11 of which were traffic-related.

Suspicious vehicle

On March 16 at Spences Bridge, an alert neighbour did not recognize an Alberta vehicle backed up to a local’s trailer. The driver of the Alberta truck drove off, but a licence plate number was obtained. Lytton RCMP are working with their colleagues in Alberta to identify the driver and ascertain what their intention was.

Break and enter

Also on March 16 at Spences Bridge: we are investigating a break and enter at a rural property on Highway 1 that occurred sometime over a ten-day period. We are in the early stages of the investigation. As we told the home owner, secure the gate to your property and let your neighbours know that you will be away.

Drug seizure made

On March 17 in Lytton, a small drug seizure was made when police located and woke a very intoxicated 59-year-old Lytton man. The packaged marihuana was seized for destruction and the man returned home.

Be alert to road conditions

Although the “Winter Driving Season” ends on March 31 with the changing of tires, our canyon weather is unique.

Remember to keep alert to changing weather, conditions shaded road surfaces prone to black ice, and falling rocks.

Be fire smart

Lytton RCMP have responded to two wildfires this month, both of which were caused by residents burning grass. The BC Wildfire Service investigates these incidents for charges.

Last year was the worst year in our province for wildfires. I am hoping that people will be more conscientious and cautious this year. However, the actions of a couple of people this month give me cause for concern.

