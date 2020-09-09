Lytton RCMP leave a calling card at massive grow-op bust site

Plus catalytic converter theft comes to the area

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 50 calls for service between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, including 17 traffic-related calls.

(Not) a stolen vehicle

On Aug. 20 we attended to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Spences Bridge. Our investigation revealed that a resident of the house who regularly used the vehicle and had access to the key was driving it. It was explained to the owner that this was not a case for the police; rather, it was a reason to have a discussion with their friend.

Attempted catalytic converter theft

On Aug. 22, across from the BC Wildfire compound, an employee spotted a man under another firefighter’s car, cutting it with a grinder. A woman appeared to be a “look-out”. The pair took off westbound on the Trans-Canada, but the witness provided a licence plate and great description. A Lytton officer was in Boston Bar and, working with Boston Bar RCMP, stopped and arrested the pair from Sechelt.

Our investigation indicates that they were cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle. Apparently this is becoming a more common occurrence, but mostly in the Lower Mainland. The pair were given a court date for November and released on a number of restrictive conditions.

Don’t you believe it

On Aug. 24 a resident of Lytton received a call from someone claiming they were a police officer from Ontario and demanding money, otherwise the resident would be arrested. I can assure you, we never do this! Personally, I love getting these calls. When I tell them who they are talking to, they hang up.

Unfortunately, in this case, the resident paid $1,200. If in doubt, call us. No legitimate agency will ask to be paid in Bitcoin, iTunes gift cards, or Google Play money (I don’t even know what this is).

Also on Aug. 24, another Lytton resident provided their Social Insurance Number to somebody allegedly calling from Montreal. Again, if it does not make sense, call the agency that the caller claims they work for.

Grow-op busted

On Aug. 29, with the help of an RCMP helicopter, several of our officers were landed adjacent to a large illegal marihuana grow operation above the Thompson River. We destroyed in excess of 5,000 marihuana plants and the irrigation system. The officers left my business cards on scene so that the criminals knew that it was us … should they be interested in making a complaint.

Farewell to longtime Lytton member

This week we said goodbye to Cpl. Brian Harris. Brian has worked at the Lytton Detachment for almost six years. When I arrived at Lytton, Brian had been running things for a long time and he made my transition easy. We will miss working with him, and wish him well at his new posting.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student
Next story
B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Just Posted

Anonymous Art Show features more than 75 works, supports great cause

All art is up for auction as a fundraiser for the HUB and its programs

Cache Creek will be seeking public input on cannabis framework

Survey for residents and businesses will be available by end of September

Two level 2 EV charging stations coming to Ashcroft in 2021

‘Last piece of funding puzzle’ now in place for project that will see 55 stations addded to network

Stressed about Zoom meetings? Upcoming workshop will help you out

Plus rural residents are asked for their input about Internet connectivity in the TNRD

Lytton RCMP leave a calling card at massive grow-op bust site

Plus catalytic converter theft comes to the area

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Most Read