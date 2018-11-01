Lytton RCMP: Lillooet courthouse will be busy on Dec. 11

Break and enters, an assault, an unauthorized tenant, and more keep Lytton RCMP busy

by Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 53 calls for service from October 4 to 25, including 14 traffic-related complaints.

One thing leads to another

On October 6, while looking for a vehicle associated with an impaired driving complaint, we found a pick-up parked on the west side at the ferry dock with an improperly stored rifle. With the assistance of a tow company, the rifle was retrieved and secured.

The investigation is ongoing. The 38-year-old Lytton resident and owner of the truck has yet to contact us about his rifle. The impaired driver was located when she stopped for the ferry. A 25-year-old woman from Prince George was given a 12-hour roadside suspension.

SOS

On October 8 we received a couple of calls about a jet boat on the Thompson River that was in trouble. One caller reported that the boat had been smashed and was submerged.

We attended and found four people from Penticton who had travelled down river from Martel Siding to the confluence with the Fraser. When they were heading back upriver, they lacked the power to get through the rapids near Nicomen; at one point their boat was swamped and the canopy collapsed.

We drove two sailors to their vehicle at Martel Siding. They met up with the other two in Lytton, as the boat was still operational and able to navigate the river downstream. The owner of the boat had travelled the Thompson previously, but not with this boat.

Assault while driving

Also on October 8, we responded to an assault that began while a couple drove down Main Street in Lytton. The male threw the woman’s cell phone from the moving car while a physical altercation occurred in the car. The woman, in an effort to flee the situation, grabbed the steering wheel and caused the car to drive off the road. She was able to run to a home and get assistance. A 39-year-old man from Barriere was arrested for assault and released. He will appear in court at Lillooet on December 11.

Making himself at home

On October 10, in response to a call from VSA Highway Maintenance, police checked the Botanie Creek Recreation Site. A 69-year-old Keremeos man was found to be squatting in the cook shack, which he had moved into: there was a kitchen area, a bedroom area, etc. He said that he had been there for a month.

BC Parks states that these structures cannot be used as overnight lodgings. His tent trailer, last registered 10 years ago, was towed. The man packed up his belongings and left the area.

Break and enters

On October 13 we attended a number of locations at Spences Bridge in relation to complaints of break and enters. At 1:30 a.m., a resident found that two men had broken into an equipment shed and had loaded up their vehicle with a considerable number of power tools.

Our witness recognized and challenged the men, and was able to convince the thieves to return the items to the shed that they had broken into.

The investigation and witness statements directed police to two males being responsible. The men are aged 30 and 34, and are from Spences Bridge and Merritt respectively.

The Spences Bridge male turned himself into Merritt RCMP and will appear in court at Lillooet on December 11. A chainsaw and generator are still missing.

Illegal harvest

On October 17 we received a call from the construction zone on North Spencer Road., where a vehicle had been abandoned. Police attended and, after a short hike, located three people with machetes harvesting a marihuana field. With back-up and the support of the RCMP helicopter, a 28-year-old Kelowna resident was arrested when he was found hiding in the bush. This subject is well known to police. He was arrested and released with a court date in Lillooet. The remainder of the crop was destroyed.

Impaired driver

On October 18 we responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver southbound from Spences Bridge. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested. His breath samples were almost twice the legal limit. The 41-year-old Barriere man was given a court date of (wait for it…) December 11 in Lillooet.

Theft near Spences Bridge

On October 24, a complaint was received from a property owner on Highway 8 outside Spences Bridge. The caller reported that several water pumps were missing from his property. He believes these items were taken between October 1 and 24. The investigation continues.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package
Next story
3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Just Posted

Lytton RCMP: Lillooet courthouse will be busy on Dec. 11

Break and enters, an assault, an unauthorized tenant, and more keep Lytton RCMP busy

Protect yourself and others against the flu

Free flu shot clinics coming to the region starting Nov. 6

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Local News Briefs: Christmas hampers are coming

Plus free scrapbooking classes, upcoming workshops, First Nations studies from TRU, and more

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Prince George RCMP ask for help locating 31-year-old woman

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

Most Read