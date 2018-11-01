Lytton RCMP: Lillooet courthouse will be busy on Dec. 11

Break and enters, an assault, an unauthorized tenant, and more keep Lytton RCMP busy

by Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 53 calls for service from October 4 to 25, including 14 traffic-related complaints.

One thing leads to another

On October 6, while looking for a vehicle associated with an impaired driving complaint, we found a pick-up parked on the west side at the ferry dock with an improperly stored rifle. With the assistance of a tow company, the rifle was retrieved and secured.

The investigation is ongoing. The 38-year-old Lytton resident and owner of the truck has yet to contact us about his rifle. The impaired driver was located when she stopped for the ferry. A 25-year-old woman from Prince George was given a 12-hour roadside suspension.

SOS

On October 8 we received a couple of calls about a jet boat on the Thompson River that was in trouble. One caller reported that the boat had been smashed and was submerged.

We attended and found four people from Penticton who had travelled down river from Martel Siding to the confluence with the Fraser. When they were heading back upriver, they lacked the power to get through the rapids near Nicomen; at one point their boat was swamped and the canopy collapsed.

We drove two sailors to their vehicle at Martel Siding. They met up with the other two in Lytton, as the boat was still operational and able to navigate the river downstream. The owner of the boat had travelled the Thompson previously, but not with this boat.

Assault while driving

Also on October 8, we responded to an assault that began while a couple drove down Main Street in Lytton. The male threw the woman’s cell phone from the moving car while a physical altercation occurred in the car. The woman, in an effort to flee the situation, grabbed the steering wheel and caused the car to drive off the road. She was able to run to a home and get assistance. A 39-year-old man from Barriere was arrested for assault and released. He will appear in court at Lillooet on December 11.

Making himself at home

On October 10, in response to a call from VSA Highway Maintenance, police checked the Botanie Creek Recreation Site. A 69-year-old Keremeos man was found to be squatting in the cook shack, which he had moved into: there was a kitchen area, a bedroom area, etc. He said that he had been there for a month.

BC Parks states that these structures cannot be used as overnight lodgings. His tent trailer, last registered 10 years ago, was towed. The man packed up his belongings and left the area.

Break and enters

On October 13 we attended a number of locations at Spences Bridge in relation to complaints of break and enters. At 1:30 a.m., a resident found that two men had broken into an equipment shed and had loaded up their vehicle with a considerable number of power tools.

Our witness recognized and challenged the men, and was able to convince the thieves to return the items to the shed that they had broken into.

The investigation and witness statements directed police to two males being responsible. The men are aged 30 and 34, and are from Spences Bridge and Merritt respectively.

The Spences Bridge male turned himself into Merritt RCMP and will appear in court at Lillooet on December 11. A chainsaw and generator are still missing.

Illegal harvest

On October 17 we received a call from the construction zone on North Spencer Road., where a vehicle had been abandoned. Police attended and, after a short hike, located three people with machetes harvesting a marihuana field. With back-up and the support of the RCMP helicopter, a 28-year-old Kelowna resident was arrested when he was found hiding in the bush. This subject is well known to police. He was arrested and released with a court date in Lillooet. The remainder of the crop was destroyed.

Impaired driver

On October 18 we responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver southbound from Spences Bridge. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested. His breath samples were almost twice the legal limit. The 41-year-old Barriere man was given a court date of (wait for it…) December 11 in Lillooet.

Theft near Spences Bridge

On October 24, a complaint was received from a property owner on Highway 8 outside Spences Bridge. The caller reported that several water pumps were missing from his property. He believes these items were taken between October 1 and 24. The investigation continues.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter